Black Mirror Season 6 Soundtrack: Songs Call Back to the Series’ Past

This article contains spoilers for season 6 of Black Mirror.

The long-awaited return of Black Mirror has finally arrived, and with it a soundtrack of songs as varied as the stories this show tells. Season 6 features the return of an Irma Thomas classic, a Muse song known for its ties to the best baseball scene in cinema, Art Garfunkel’s emotional Watership Down tune, and so many others.

Here are all of the songs featured throughout this season of Black Mirror:

Episode 1 – Joan is Awful

“Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” – Irma Thomas

The Irma Thomas song “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” has become a sort of easter egg in Black Mirror, with the song appearing at least once per season. In the first episode of season six “Joan is Awful,” the song can be heard playing when Joan (Annie Murphy) first walks into the restaurant to meet Mac (Rob Delaney) for drinks. After a four year hiatus, it feels right that this song plays so early in the first episode. Even though each episode of Black Mirror is different, “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” is a great way to bring us back into the dystopian universe the show takes place in.