Better Call Saul: What Gene’s Intense Moment with Marion Means for the Finale

Is this really something Gene is going to do? Will he really complete his transformation from downtrodden lawyer to full-fledged psychopath? In several seconds that seem to last a century, Gene decides to let Marion call the authorities using her life alert alarm. He darts out of the house, presumably on the run again. The teaser for the finale includes audio of him asking for the vacuum repair man that so famously disappears all of Albuquerque’s shadiest folks.

Does this mean Gene passed on his one fleeting moment of potential brutality? It sure would seem so, but it’s hard to predict what will happen in the last episode. In speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Breaking Bad creator and “Waterworks” writer/director Vince Gilligan shared his perspective.

“I guess in that moment the clouds parted and he realizes, ‘What am I doing? How in the world did I get this far?’ And he lets her go,” Gilligan told THR. “If the fever hadn’t broken there and the madness hadn’t subsided, he could have stopped her, but maybe in that moment a little bit of the old Jimmy came back. I hope so. It remains to be seen. Obviously we haven’t seen episode 13 yet.”

What we know for sure is that Gene’s careless choices are now going to present massive consequences for him – it’s just how the cookie crumbles in the Gilliverse (a term coined by Eric Broadbent to describe Gilligan’s Albuquerque shows).

It’s poetic that Marion is the one who figured out Gene’s con-act considering how many times his path has crossed with the elderly throughout Better Call Saul. Jimmy McGill was always there to defend the innocent, but in the end, he’s much better at taking advantage of them. This climactic scene was the most fitting way for his most abused clientele to give him a giant middle finger.