Better Call Saul: Was Kim on the Phone with Gene?

This Better Call Saul article contains spoilers.

While Better Call Saul could go in many different directions in its final two episodes, the 11th of the season, “Breaking Bad,” gave us some ambiguous intel on the character we’ve all been most curious about ever since this final season started: Kim Wexler. Rhea Seehorn’s mesmerizing portrayal of Jimmy’s love interest for the past six seasons left his life before the parent show ever started, meaning her fate has been up in the air for years. What has she been doing in the time since she split with Jimmy? Have either one of them tried to contact each other during this period?

Some of these questions were finally answered this week when Saul’s secretary, Francesca Liddy (Tina Parker), told Gene over a Nebraska payphone that Kim called her and asked about him in the wake of the FBI’s search for Walt, Jesse, and Saul. Gene immediately perks up with a smidge of optimism. He makes a paid call to where Kim is presumably working in Florida, Palm Coast Sprinklers. It’s what happens during that phone call that leads us to theorize until we get more concrete evidence of what’s happening.

Gene starts to get very heated during the call. Animated expressions and a raised tone are blocked out by unique directing and nifty sound placement. The viewer can only hear the semi-trucks driving down the rural highways outside the phone booth, and the call ends with Gene demolishing the glass cubicle that he made the call from. The scene ends there, and Gene goes back to scamming with Jeff for the rest of the hour.