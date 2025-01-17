The BBC’s Gormenghast Shouldn’t Be Remembered as a Flop, But For Its Raving Ambition 

With a high-calibre cast, beautiful costumes and a bigger budget than most BBC four-parters could dream of (reports ranged from £6 million to £10 million), as well as a pre-publicity campaign that saw Rhys-Meyers’ Steerpike on the front of magazines and the sides of buses, Gormenghast was set to become a BBC Two drama showcase for the new millennium. And so it was, for episode one, drawing a healthy audience for the channel of 4.2 million. By the next episode though, that number had almost halved to 2.4 million, and dwindled from there. Despite praise for its design and cast, the adaptation was quickly labelled a flop.

What made viewers turn away? The story, said some, and the unlikable characters. Then-ITV controller of network drama Nick Elliott described the adaptation as “emperor’s clothes time” when speaking to The Guardian in 2000. “There was no serious content in terms of narrative or people you take seriously enough to want to watch. I have to admit I turned off.”

One argument is that not enough had been done to soften Peake’s spiky, satirical and let’s face it, bizarre and slow, story for a broad audience that needed characters to root for. Steerpike was an antihero just as US prestige TV was being born, but unlike Tony Soprano or Stringer Bell, he came from the world of fantasy, a genre that’s historically struggled to be taken seriously for adult audiences on UK television.

The creators of Gormenghast seem to have had something of a hold-your-nose attitude to the fantasy genre themselves. As director Andy Wilson explained in this featurette. “There’s no magic, there’s no zapping, there’s no Star Wars, there’s no zap guns or poufs when people turn into frogs. It’s all very realistic and the characters have a very realistic set of emotions.”

That’s one take on it. Another might be that Peake’s cerebral satire of arcane ritual, child emperors and fusty passed-on tradition was neither realistic enough nor fantasy enough for its audience. Simply put, it fell between two stools and a pre-Game of Thrones TV audience didn’t quite know what to make of it. Had there either been magic and zapping, or had the characters not felt as though they’d walked out of a queasily adult take on Alice’s Wonderland, perhaps viewers would have got it, but then of course, it wouldn’t have been Gormenghast.

Being Gormenghast seems to have been the adaptation’s real problem. Peake’s ensemble characters may sound like they’re out of Dickens, but there’s none of Dickens’ appealing sentimentality in play here. These characters are vain, greedy, stupid, self-serving and callously insane, as befits this class satire. As Downton Abbey and The Crown have shown, audiences love a ruling-classes drama, but they prefer nostalgic ones where the ruling classes are winsome and put-upon and trying their best to stem the tide of crude modernity. A royal family drama that starts with a labouring mother pushing out an infant and then demanding “Bring him back when he’s six” and turning back to her albino raven and roomful of white cats isn’t going to warm anybody’s cockles about the good old days.