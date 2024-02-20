Avatar: The Last Airbender Release Time on Netflix

Like any algorithm-led entity, Netflix has found something that works and it’s sticking to it.

In this case, “what works” is apparently commissioning live-action series based on beloved animated classics. The premier streamer’s first major attempt at this, Cowboy Bebop, didn’t go so well. Attempt number two was One Piece and that was relatively well-received. Now, however, Netflix’s live-action adaptation strategy is about to be scrutinized more heavily than ever with the release of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Originally premiering on Nickelodeon in February of 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender was a stunning achievement in animation. Series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko crafted a lush visual world of Asian and Arctic-inspired cultures based on the four elements: Air Nomads, Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, and Fire Nation.

Each society included special individuals known as “benders” who could magically manipulate their region’s element. All lived in peace under the watchful eye of the Avatar, a powerful person who can master all four elements and is reborn in cycles shared among all four elemental societies. But then, as the infamous intro intones, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. The series picks up a century later with the Fire Nation on a genocidal quest for dominance, the Air Nomads wiped out, and the young Aang struggling to live up to his role as the Avatar.