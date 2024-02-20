Avatar: The Last Airbender Release Time on Netflix
Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender looks to satisfy long-time fans. Here is when all episodes are dropping.
Like any algorithm-led entity, Netflix has found something that works and it’s sticking to it.
In this case, “what works” is apparently commissioning live-action series based on beloved animated classics. The premier streamer’s first major attempt at this, Cowboy Bebop, didn’t go so well. Attempt number two was One Piece and that was relatively well-received. Now, however, Netflix’s live-action adaptation strategy is about to be scrutinized more heavily than ever with the release of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Originally premiering on Nickelodeon in February of 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender was a stunning achievement in animation. Series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko crafted a lush visual world of Asian and Arctic-inspired cultures based on the four elements: Air Nomads, Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, and Fire Nation.
Each society included special individuals known as “benders” who could magically manipulate their region’s element. All lived in peace under the watchful eye of the Avatar, a powerful person who can master all four elements and is reborn in cycles shared among all four elemental societies. But then, as the infamous intro intones, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. The series picks up a century later with the Fire Nation on a genocidal quest for dominance, the Air Nomads wiped out, and the young Aang struggling to live up to his role as the Avatar.
Avatar: The Last Airbender is awesome – some might even call it structurally perfect. Bringing this unique story to life in live-action will not be an easy task, especially since the foul taste left by M. Night Shyamalan’s disastrous 2010 film adaptation still lingers in fans’ mouths. Not only that, but those fans remain on high alert with this Netflix effort after Martino and Konietzko left the project due to creative differences.
Soon enough we’ll know how the 2024 iteration of Avatar fares. Here is when Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on Netflix.
When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Come Out on Netflix?
Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 will premiere all eight of its episodes at 3:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22. The series will be available to stream everywhere that Netflix is available to stream worldwide at that time as well, including 12:01 a.m. PT and 8:01 a.m. GMT.
Will All Episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender Release at Once?
Yes, in keeping with Netflix’s tradition of binging, all eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere at the same time. Below is a list of episode names and their respective runtimes.
|Episode Name
|Runtime
|Episode 1: Aang
|61 minutes
|Episode 2: Warriors
|48 minutes
|Episode 3: Omashu
|52 minutes
|Episode 4: Into the Dark
|55 minutes
|Episode 5: Spirited Away
|50 minutes
|Episode 6: Masks
|56 minutes
|Episode 7: The North
|44 minutes
|Episode 8: Legends
|55 minutes
The first season of the Avatar: The Last Airbender animation ran for 20 episodes consisting of around 20 minutes each. So this Netflix iteration should be only slightly shorter and be able to cover most of the plot of season 1. Per showrunner Albert Kim, writers have plans for future seasons already, which include eliminating the time-keeping element of Sozin’s Comet. As most of the cast is very young and still growing this should preserve the possibility of time jumps between seasons.