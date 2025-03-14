Apple TV+’s Dope Thief Continues The Philly Crime Drama Legacy

Truly, it has never been more sunny in Philadelphia on television. In recent months, the City of Brotherly Love has played host to two big televised events: the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and the long-awaited crossover episode between proud Philly comedies Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Things have been so sunny in Philadelphia, in fact, that the city’s gritty citizens (and Gritty citizens) are undoubtedly looking forward to some cloudier weather to re-establish their hard-bitten bona fides. Thankfully, that cloudier weather is set to arrive with Apple TV+ crime drama Dope Thief.

Based on a 2009 novel by Dennis Tafoya, Dope Thief follows Philly friends Ray (Brain Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura) as they make a decent living posing as DEA agents to hustle drug dealers. They soon get in over their heads, however, after pinching a major narcotics ring. Filmed in and around Philly, Apple TV+’s series puts the city and its surrounding environs to good use, continuing a welcome trend of TV crime dramas branching out from the usual locations, just as HBO’s Mare of Easttown also did with the Delaware Valley. According to Dope Thief creator and showrunner Peter Craig, the story’s sense of place is a major part of its appeal.

“It’s Philly. It doesn’t hide itself, you know? Everybody tells you what they think immediately. You get all that texture in the show. These guys are so much from there that you couldn’t tell the story without it. Philly’s still got the right kind of grit. It’s still got people who are completely real and protecting their neighborhoods.”