An Animated History of Doctor Who

“Lux” saw the Doctor make like Bob Hoskins, and fight a cartoon (and as it happens, Mr

Ring-a-Ding was animated by one of the artists who worked on Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Seeing the Doctor fight a 1930s-style animated monstrosity was the kind of thing that made

you wonder why the Doctor hadn’t done it before (it’s because of money, that’s why, it would

have cost way too much money).

The end result was a fourth-wall breaking uber-meta adventure that saw the Doctor and

Belinda meet their own fans (which many real-world fans objected to because they were

portrayed as “liking the show” and “having friends”). However, the real highpoint of the

episode was the moment when Belinda and the Doctor themselves become cartoons.

But this wasn’t the Doctor’s first time thinking with a “two-dimensional brain”…

Nelvana Doctor Who

The Doctor’s first run-in with animation was in the 1990s, or as fans call it “the dark times”. Doctor Who was, with the Seventh Doctor and Ace stuck in limbo after they’d walked off at the end of the last televised story, “Survival”. So Doctor Who fans did what they always do when there is no Doctor Who, they made more Doctor Who. This was a period that saw an explosion of books, comics, audios, some official, some fan-made, and of course, there were numerous attempts to bring the show back before Russell T Davies succeeded in 2005.

One of the first of these attempts was from a Canadian animation studio called Nelvana. Nelvana had already had success bringing sci-fi properties to animation with the Star Wars spin-offs Droids and Ewoks, so they seemed like a natural fit for the Doctor.