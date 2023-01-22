New Gods for a Lunar New Year: A Guide to China’s Light Chaser Fantasy Films

Green Snake of the ‘90s is a pre-CGI film from the master of the Fant-Asia genre, director Tsui Hark. Starring Joey Wang and Maggie Cheung as White Snake and Green Snake, both actresses embody their characters with serpentine sensuality. But beyond their slinky titillation, the film explores some big questions of good versus evil, delusion versus reality, emotion versus detachment, sibling rivalry, and what it means to be human.

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011) is the polar opposite to Green Snake when it comes to special effects. Where Green Snake used old school giant snake puppets and fog machines, The Sorcerer and the White Snake is a gratuitously 3D CGI spectacle, meant to be seen on the big silver screen. Some of the effects come off as cheesy, particularly the snake demons in their true form—they’re monster snakes with boobs—which brings into question whether they are reptiles or mammals. Jet Li stars as the Monk Fahui, and at the time Li claimed it was the most exhausting film he’d ever made due to all the fights he had to do. However, the fights are subpar for Li, mostly because none of his co-stars could actually fight, forcing him to slow down so as not to injure anyone as well as absorb wild hits from untrained actors.

Light Chaser’s adaptation is a relatively traditional interpretation set in a magical, ancient China. However, White Snake slithers into fresh territory when Blanca’s human lover seeks to become a demon too in order to be with her, and a battle rages at the snake catcher village where he is from. Where Light Chaser’s White Snake shines is its fresh animation style that vacillates between traditional Chinese painting influences and CGI video game art. White Snake was featured in several international animation and film festivals, which helped to establish the Light Chaser brand globally.

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021)

The second film in the New Gods Universe exploded the legend by setting the story in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk/steampunk world. It revitalizes the nascent genre of Shanghai steampunk, which includes works like Tai Chi Zero (2012), the wonderful animated short The Bat Man of Shanghai (2012), The Legend of Korra (2012-2014), Into the Badlands (2015-2019), and The Village of No Return (2017). Nezha is another character from The Investiture of the Gods, who also makes a cameo in Journey to the West as a rival of the Monkey King. Nezha is often depicted as a baby, and a brat baby at that. He’s cocky, feisty, and rebellious.

In New Gods: Nezha Reborn, Nezha is reimagined as a young biker that is a reincarnation of the deity Nezha, living in the urban industrial sprawl of Donghai City. As he discovers his powers, he must face ancient rivals. Light Chaser leans more heavily on video game CGI animation here, with some visionary settings and characters. The connection to White Snake appears in a post-credits scene, bringing Verta into this world and establishing the New Gods Universe.

Any venerated legend is retold over and over, just like Batman and Spider-Man movies. This gets tricky here, however, because there’s another animated version of Nezha’s story that came out three years earlier and it is easy to confuse the two. Ne Zha is a 3D CGI animated feature film based upon the same character from The Investiture of the Gods and Journey to the West. It’s another huge, animated spectacle. Produced by Beijing Enlight Pictures, Ne Zha was exclusively released in IMAX and China Film Giant Screen theaters initially.