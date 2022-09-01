Amazon Prime Video New Releases: September 2022
Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in September 2022 including the long-anticipated arrival of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!
With its list of new releases for September 2022, Prime Video is finally unveiling the most anticipated (and expensive) series in the streamer’s history.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive to Prime Video’s servers on Sept. 2, 2022. This Lord of the Rings prequel, set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, is in many ways the kind of TV property that Prime Video must have always wanted. It’s certainly the TV property most fitting with the company’s largesse and riches. The Rings of Power will cover the creation of the titular rings and many important events from Tolkien’s lore (condensed into a more TV-appropriate timeframe).
Middle-earth is going to be the happening spot on Amazon and the streaming world at large this month, but Prime Video does have a handful of other originals for the fantasy-phobic. Flight/Risk, a documentary about the Boeing 737 Max design disasters, will premiere on Sept. 9. That will be followed by My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which stars Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and is about…well, it’s all right there in the title.
Library titles this month include Fight Club, Let the Right One In, The Silence of the Lambs, and all five seasons of Friday Night Lights.
Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month.
New on Amazon Prime Video – September 2022
September 1
American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)
Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)
Texicanas (2019)
WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)
21 Grams (2004)
23:59 (2011)
A Family Thing (1996)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)
American Beauty (1999)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
An American Werewolf in London (1981) Apartment 143 (2012)
Autumn in New York (2000)
Bad Influence (1990)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Sunday (1977)
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
The Clan (2015)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Crazy Heart (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dust 2 Glory (2017)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fight Club (1999)
Frontera (2014)
The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hard Eight (1997)
He Got Game (1998)
Heartburn (1986)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
I’m Still Here (2010)
In Time (2011)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
Intersection (1994)
Jason’s Lyric (1994)
Juan of the Dead (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Let the Right One In (2008)
The Lifeguard (2013)
Love Story (1970)
Loving Pablo (2018)
Mandrill (2009)
The Mod Squad (1999)
Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
Mother! (2017)
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
Mr. Baseball (1992)
My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
Open Water (2003)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Package (1989)
Pulse (2005)
The Recruit (2003)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Rings (2017)
Role Models (2008)
Role Models Unrated (2008)
Ronaldo (2015)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Roxanne (1987)
The Sacrament (2013)
Save The Last Dance (2001)
Shattered (2022)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Sin Nombre (2009)
Skyfall (2012)
Staying Alive (1983)
Superstar (1999)
Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
The Transporter (2002)
Trollhunter (2011)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) Wanted (2008)
War of The Worlds (2005)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
We’re No Angels (1955)
Wild Bill (1995)
The Young Victoria (2010)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
September 2
*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
September 7
He Is Psychometric (2019)
Prison Playbook (2017)
Reply 1988 (2015)
Reply 1994 (2013)
Search: WWW (2019)
Signal (2016)
The Crowned Clown (2019)
September 9
Aline (2022)
*Flight / Risk (2022)
September 15
*Thursday Night Football (2022)
September 16
Dog (2022)
Firebird (2022)
*Goodnight Mommy (2022)
The Outfit (2022)
September 19
Heatwave (2022)
September 21
*Prisma (2022)
September 23
*September Mornings S2 (2022)
Firestarter (2022)
Memory (2022)
September 27
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
September 30
*Jungle (2022)
*Un Extrano Enemigo Season 2 (2022)
Ambulance (2022)
*My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)
New on Freevee – September 2022
September 1
The Suze Orman Show (2002)
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)
Banacek S1-2 (1972)
Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009)
The Rockford Files S1-6 (1974)
1917 (2019)
All About My Mother (1999)
Annie (2014)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Criminal (2016)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
Hidden Figures (2016)
Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
Leatherheads (2008)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
Matador (1986)
Match Point (2005)
Pain and Glory (2019)
Silence (2016)
Stop-Loss (2008)
The Bone Collector (1999)
The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
The Longest Ride (2015)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Volver (2006)
Where’s the Money (2017)
Whiplash (2014)
September 11
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)