Amazon Prime Video New Releases: September 2022

With its list of new releases for September 2022, Prime Video is finally unveiling the most anticipated (and expensive) series in the streamer’s history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive to Prime Video’s servers on Sept. 2, 2022. This Lord of the Rings prequel, set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, is in many ways the kind of TV property that Prime Video must have always wanted. It’s certainly the TV property most fitting with the company’s largesse and riches. The Rings of Power will cover the creation of the titular rings and many important events from Tolkien’s lore (condensed into a more TV-appropriate timeframe).

Middle-earth is going to be the happening spot on Amazon and the streaming world at large this month, but Prime Video does have a handful of other originals for the fantasy-phobic. Flight/Risk, a documentary about the Boeing 737 Max design disasters, will premiere on Sept. 9. That will be followed by My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which stars Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and is about…well, it’s all right there in the title.

Library titles this month include Fight Club, Let the Right One In, The Silence of the Lambs, and all five seasons of Friday Night Lights.