Amazon Prime Video New Releases: November 2024

New on Amazon Prime Video – November 2024

November 1

Bones S1-S12 (2006)

12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004)

3 Ninjas Knuckle Up (1995)

50 To 1 (2014)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Perfect Day (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Absolute Deception (2013)

Across The Universe (2007)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

All Saints (2017)

Almost Christmas (2016)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anger Management (2003)

Apache (1954)

Bad Company (2002)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Battleship (2012)

Big Night (1996)

Blizzard (2003)

Blown Away (1993)

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)

Boomerang (1992)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Casualties Of War (1989)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch-22 (1970)

Children of Men (2007)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Cold Mountain (2003)

Comes A Horseman (1978)

Copshop (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Crazy In Alabama (1999)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Dear John (2010)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Death Wish II (1982)

Die Hard (1988)

Disturbia (2007)

Double Team (1997)

Driven (2001)

Dumb And Dumber To (2014)

Dune (2021)

Earth to Echo (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Equals (2016)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Exodus (1960)

F/X (1986)

Fame (2009)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Flight (2012)

Gladiator (1992)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Boy! (2003)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Gosford Park (2002)

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

Hell is for Heroes (1962)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

House at the End of the Street (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Identity Thief (2013)

In & Out (1997)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It Takes Two (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Les Miserables (1998)

Leviathan (1989)

*Libre (2024)

Loch Ness (1996)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

Margot At The Wedding (2007)

Mean Girls (2004)

Meet John Doe (1941)

Men (2022)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Neighbors (2014)

Of Gods and Men (2011)

One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut) (2013)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2007)

Passengers (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Popeye (1980)

Puss in Boots (2011) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Radio Flyer (1992)

Rambo III (1988)

Rampage (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune (2021)

Return Of The Seven (1966)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)

Rio Lobo (1970)

Roboshark (2015)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Roxanne (1987)

Run Lola Run (1999)

Rust (2010)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Saving Silverman (2001)

School of Rock (2003)

Scrooged (1988)

She’s So Lovely (1997)

She’s the Man (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Slackers (2002)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Steel Magnolias (2012)

Steve Jobs (2015)

Still of the Night (1982)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Target (1985)

The Animal (2001)

The Apartment (1960)

The Aviator (2004)

THE CHRISTMAS EDITION (2020)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather, Part II (1974)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Holiday (2006)

The Italian Job (2003)

The King’s Man (2021)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

The Lego Movie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1997)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Saint (1997)

The Soloist (2009)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle (1997)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

The Terminator (1984)

The White Buffalo (1977)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Think Like a Man (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Think Like a Man Too (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

To Sleep With Anger (1990)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Tower Heist (2011)

Turbulence (1997)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning (2012)

Walk of Shame (2014)

Walking Tall (2004)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Zona Mortal (1994)

November 5

Election Night Live with Brian Williams (2024)

Back to Black (2024)

November 7

*Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024)

*Look Back (2024)

*My Old Ass (2024)

Moonbound (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

November 8

*Every Minute Counts (2024)

November 9

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

November 11

Me Before You (2016)