Amazon Prime Video New Releases: November 2024
Cross, Cruel Intentions, and Abigail are among Prime Video's hottest new releases this November
Prime Video has a lot of new titles coming to its library this November. From intriguing new originals to a wide variety of movies, there’s something for almost everyone this month on the streamer.
The Prime original Cross hits Prime on Nov. 14. This crime thriller follows decorated homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) as he tracks down a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies in their wake. Prime’s take on Cruel Intentions also hits the streamer this month (Nov. 21), and follows step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) as they do whatever it takes to stay at the top of their prestigious college’s cutthroat social hierarchy.
Movies like Die Hard, Dune (2021), Mean Girls, and both versions of Carrie are among the many films set to hit the streaming service at the start of the month. The recent horror hit Abigail will also be available on Prime video starting Nov. 19
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in November – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk
New on Amazon Prime Video – November 2024
November 1
Bones S1-S12 (2006)
12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004)
3 Ninjas Knuckle Up (1995)
50 To 1 (2014)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
A Perfect Day (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Absolute Deception (2013)
Across The Universe (2007)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)
Airplane! (1980)
All Saints (2017)
Almost Christmas (2016)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anger Management (2003)
Apache (1954)
Bad Company (2002)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Battleship (2012)
Big Night (1996)
Blizzard (2003)
Blown Away (1993)
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)
Boomerang (1992)
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Casualties Of War (1989)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Catch-22 (1970)
Children of Men (2007)
Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Cold Mountain (2003)
Comes A Horseman (1978)
Copshop (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Crazy In Alabama (1999)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Dear John (2010)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Death Wish II (1982)
Die Hard (1988)
Disturbia (2007)
Double Team (1997)
Driven (2001)
Dumb And Dumber To (2014)
Dune (2021)
Earth to Echo (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Equals (2016)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Exodus (1960)
F/X (1986)
Fame (2009)
Flash of Genius (2008)
Flight (2012)
Gladiator (1992)
Gone Baby Gone (2007)
Good Boy! (2003)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Gosford Park (2002)
Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (1969)
Harriet the Spy (1996)
Hell is for Heroes (1962)
Hour Of The Gun (1967)
House at the End of the Street (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
Identity Thief (2013)
In & Out (1997)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It Takes Two (1995)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Jingle All the Way (1996)
Escape from L.A. (1996)
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Kill Your Darlings (2013)
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Les Miserables (1998)
Leviathan (1989)
*Libre (2024)
Loch Ness (1996)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
Margot At The Wedding (2007)
Mean Girls (2004)
Meet John Doe (1941)
Men (2022)
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Mr. Mom (1983)
Murphy’s Law (1986)
Neighbors (2014)
Of Gods and Men (2011)
One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut) (2013)
Pan’s Labyrinth (2007)
Passengers (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Play Misty For Me (1971)
Popeye (1980)
Puss in Boots (2011) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Radio Flyer (1992)
Rambo III (1988)
Rampage (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune (2021)
Return Of The Seven (1966)
Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)
Rio Lobo (1970)
Roboshark (2015)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Roxanne (1987)
Run Lola Run (1999)
Rust (2010)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Saving Silverman (2001)
School of Rock (2003)
Scrooged (1988)
She’s So Lovely (1997)
She’s the Man (2006) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Slackers (2002)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)
Steel Magnolias (2012)
Steve Jobs (2015)
Still of the Night (1982)
Straw Dogs (2011)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
Target (1985)
The Animal (2001)
The Apartment (1960)
The Aviator (2004)
THE CHRISTMAS EDITION (2020)
The Edge of Seventeen (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather, Part II (1974)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Great Escape (1963)
The Holiday (2006)
The Italian Job (2003)
The King’s Man (2021)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
The Lego Movie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)
The People vs. Larry Flynt (1997)
The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)
The Saint (1997)
The Soloist (2009)
The Spectacular Now (2013)
The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle (1997)
The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)
The Terminator (1984)
The White Buffalo (1977)
The Wonderful Country (1959)
The Theory of Everything (2014)
Think Like a Man (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Think Like a Man Too (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
To Sleep With Anger (1990)
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Tower Heist (2011)
Turbulence (1997)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning (2012)
Walk of Shame (2014)
Walking Tall (2004)
War of The Worlds (2005)
Zona Mortal (1994)
November 5
Election Night Live with Brian Williams (2024)
Back to Black (2024)
November 7
*Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024)
*Look Back (2024)
*My Old Ass (2024)
Moonbound (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 8
*Every Minute Counts (2024)
November 9
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
November 11
Me Before You (2016)
November 13
UglyDolls (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 14
*Cross (2024)
November 15
The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (2024)
November 19
*Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (2024)
Abigail (2024)
November 20
*Wish List Games (2024)
November 21
*Cruel Intentions (2024)
*Dinner Club S3 (2024)
November 22
The Meg (2018)
November 24
Coraline (2009)
November 26
*It’s In the Game (2024)
November 28
*Oshi no Ko (2024)
The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
November 29
Black Friday Football (2024)
*The World According To Kaleb: On Tour (2024)
November 1, 8
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
November 7, 14, 21
Thursday Night Football (2024)