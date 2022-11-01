Amazon Prime Video New Releases: November 2022

How can Amazon Prime Video followup the first season finale of its biggest series ever in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? The answer lies in its list of new releases for November 2022.

Understandably, Prime Video is probably pretty tired and won’t be opting for any more Middle-earth spectacle for awhile. In its place, however, are a couple of still intriguing Amazon Original series. British Western drama series The English is set to arrive on Nov. 11 to both Prime Video and BBC Two. Emily Blunt stars as a woman who heads to the American West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Cool! Speaking of the English, the James Corden-starring Mammals also premieres on Nov. 11.

On the film side of things, Prime Video has a handful of interesting options. The latest effort to make Harry Styles a movie star, My Policeman, premieres on Nov. 4. That will be followed by the Kristen Bell comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding on Nov. 18. The film I’m most excited about, however, is the Mars rover documentary Good Night Oppy on Nov. 23.

There aren’t many big library movie titles coming to Prime Video this month. But Face/Off (Nov. 1), The Cabin in the Woods (Nov. 3), and Cyrano (Nov. 23) should all be good in a pinch.