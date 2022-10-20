BOB Streaming Club: Make Your Streaming Choices More Adventurous with BOB

Users pick up to five services they want each month, and BOB will supply the credentials, which of course remain the same if you cancel a subscription and return at a later date. It’s just that easy! In addition to the option to add or remove services or let them carry over, club members can also have the BOB team curate a month on their behalf based on what’s hot. The team of experts also have playlists that can be searched and compared to aid in finding the best bundle for a particular month.

Once the BOB Streaming Club registration is complete, it usually takes the team a few hours to get the first bundle set up, but the process is seamless thereafter. Even those not yet ready to jump in right away should feel free to leave an email; BOB will stay in touch, answer any questions you have, and hopefully persuade you to eventually sign up for the newest way to enhance your streaming life.

For those who love television, whether as binge-watchers or week-to-week viewers, it’s important to be where and when the action is, especially if they want to participate in water cooler talk after the latest episode or listen to fan podcasts. We all know that the number of streaming subscriptions far exceeds our ability to keep up with them all, and any assistance like the type BOB provides that could help make the process easier is more than welcome.

As one club member puts it, BOB “stops me just re-watching shows for no good reason and life is better for it.” All that’s left now is to take a look around and decide for yourself if your streaming experience is also about to improve.