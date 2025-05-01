Amazon Prime Video New Releases: May 2025

Prime Video has a lot to offer movie fans this month.

The sequel to the cult-classic A Simple Favor, Another Simple Favor arrives on Prime Video on May 1. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively as the two reunite in Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. As with the previous film, Another Simple Favor promises to be full of murder, betrayal, and enough twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat.

If you’re looking to take a journey to Middle-earth’s third age, the entire Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies will be joining Prime Video’s library on May 1.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in May – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.