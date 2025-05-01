Amazon Prime Video New Releases: May 2025
Another Simple Favor, The Hobbit trilogy, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy are among Prime Video's new releases this month
Prime Video has a lot to offer movie fans this month.
The sequel to the cult-classic A Simple Favor, Another Simple Favor arrives on Prime Video on May 1. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively as the two reunite in Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. As with the previous film, Another Simple Favor promises to be full of murder, betrayal, and enough twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat.
If you’re looking to take a journey to Middle-earth’s third age, the entire Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies will be joining Prime Video’s library on May 1.
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in May – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – May 2025
May 1
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
All The Money In The World (2017)
Animal House (1978)
*Another Simple Favor (2025)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Because I Said So (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Body of Lies (2008)
Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
Dante’s Peak (1997)
Death Wish (2018)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)
Earthquake (1974)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
Fury (2014)
Gattaca (1997)
Get On Up (2014)
Her (2014)
Heroes (1977)
How High (2001)
In The Heat of the Night (1967)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jarhead (2005)
Jersey Boys (2014)
John Q (2002)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Loving (2016)
Mallrats (1995)
Overboard (1987)
Play Misty For Me (1971)
R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)
Ray (2004)
Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)
Space Cowboys (2000)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
Traffic (2001)
Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)
White House Down (2013)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
May 6
*David Spade: Dandelion (2025)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)
May 8
*Octopus! (2025)
May 9
*Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (2025)
May 13
*Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (2025)
May 20
*Motorheads (2025)
May 22
*Earnhardt (2025)
May 23
*Clarkson’s Farm S4 (2025)
May 27
*The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy S2 (2025)
September 5 (2024)
The Fire Inside (2024)
May 29
*The Better Sister (2025)
May 30
Chomp Squad S1 (2018)
May 31
*Good Boy (2025)
May 2, 9, 16, 23
NWSL (2025)
May 22, 29
WNBA (2025)