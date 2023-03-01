Amazon Prime Video New Releases: March 2023
Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in March 2023 including Nope and Top Gun: Maverick!
With its list of new releases for March 2023, Amazon Prime Video might be rolling out its most impressive monthly lineup yet.
We know that sounds like something straight out of a press release but in this case, it’s actually true! Prime Video, bless it, has some excellent original titles like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but its monthly release updates have often been less inspiring than its TV peers. That’s certainly not the case with March 2023 though.
Prime Video gets its streaming party started early by premiering the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six on March 3. This series, based on a book of the same name, tells the fictional Behind the Music-esque story of an equally fictional band. Then, on March 17, Amazon’s partnership with Donald Glover bears its first fruit with the series about obsessive fandom called Swarm. Reggie Jackson documentary Reggie premieres on March 24 and will be followed by another compelling book adaptation, The Power, on March 31.
While Prime Video’s original offerings are impressive enough on their own, they pale in comparison to the library movie titles coming in March. March 1 sees the usual influx of favorites like Pulp Fiction, Cloverfield, Being John Malkovich, and every Rocky movie (including both Creed films). That will be followed by some huge hits from the past year like Jackass Forever (March 10), Nope (March 21), and Top Gun: Maverick (March 24).
Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – March 2023
March 1
Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Akeelah and The Bee (2006)
American Gangster (2007)
Barbershop (2002)
Barefoot in the Park (1967)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Big Daddy (1999)
Capote (2006)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Cloverfield (2008)
Contraband (2012)
Courageous (2011)
Creed (2015)
Creed II (2018)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Detroit (2017)
Duck Soup (1933)
Elizabeth (1999)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
Eye for an Eye (1996)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Imagine That (2009)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)
Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)
Lost in Translation (2003)
Margin Call (2011)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)
Nerve (2016)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Pulp Fiction (1994) RBG (2018)
Red River (1948) Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Sahara (2005)
Scent of a Woman (1993)
Shine A Light (2008)
Sterile Cuckoo (1969)
Street Smart (1987)
Super 8 (2011)
The Apartment (1960)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Defiant Ones (1958)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
The Hunted (2003)
The Hunter (1980)
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
The Machinist (2004)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)
The Presidio (1988)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
Unlocked (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Vanity Fair (2004)
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)
VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)
VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)
Witness For the Protection (1958)
Your Highness (2011)
March 3
*Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
*The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)
March 6
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
March 7
Secret Headquarters (2022)
The Silent Twins (2022)
The Visitor (2022)
March 10
Jackass Forever (2022)
This Is Christmas (2022)
March 11
La Guzman S1 (2019)
March 12
Men, Women & Children (2014)
March 14
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
March 17
*Angel Flight (2023)
*Class of ‘07 (2023)
*Dom (2023)
*Swarm (2023)
Boy and the World (2014)
March 21
Nope (2022)
March 22
Sanandresito (2012)
March 24
*Reggie (2023)
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
March 28
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
March 29
American Renegades (2018)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
March 31
*The Power (2023)
Boss S1-2 (2011)
But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)
Enemies Closer (2014)
Siberia (2021)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Zeros and Ones (2021)
New on Freevee – March 2023
March 1
3 Days to Kill (2014)
An Education (2009)
Annihilation (2018)
Awakenings (1990)
Bewitched (2005)
Bulletproof (1996)
Crooked House (2017)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Inside Job (2010)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
News of the World (2020)
Out of the Furnace (2013)
Promising Young Woman (2020)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)
Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
Smokey and the Bandit III (1983)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Takers (2010)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
White House Down (2013)
March 4
Safe Haven (2013)
March 8
The Thing About Pam (2022)
March 22
Cats (2018)
March 31
*Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens (2023)
Birds Like Us (2017)
Come Play (2020)
Fallen (1998)
My Sweet Monster (2021)
Outback (2019)
Pinocchio: A True Story (2021)