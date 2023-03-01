Amazon Prime Video New Releases: March 2023

With its list of new releases for March 2023, Amazon Prime Video might be rolling out its most impressive monthly lineup yet.

We know that sounds like something straight out of a press release but in this case, it’s actually true! Prime Video, bless it, has some excellent original titles like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but its monthly release updates have often been less inspiring than its TV peers. That’s certainly not the case with March 2023 though.

Prime Video gets its streaming party started early by premiering the first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six on March 3. This series, based on a book of the same name, tells the fictional Behind the Music-esque story of an equally fictional band. Then, on March 17, Amazon’s partnership with Donald Glover bears its first fruit with the series about obsessive fandom called Swarm. Reggie Jackson documentary Reggie premieres on March 24 and will be followed by another compelling book adaptation, The Power, on March 31.

While Prime Video’s original offerings are impressive enough on their own, they pale in comparison to the library movie titles coming in March. March 1 sees the usual influx of favorites like Pulp Fiction, Cloverfield, Being John Malkovich, and every Rocky movie (including both Creed films). That will be followed by some huge hits from the past year like Jackass Forever (March 10), Nope (March 21), and Top Gun: Maverick (March 24).