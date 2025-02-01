Amazon Prime Video New Releases: February 2025
Invincible season 3 and Reacher season 3 punch their way to Prime Video's list of new releases for February 2025.
It’s a good time to be a hero who throws bone-crunching punches in the streaming world.
Amazon Prime Video’s list of new releases for February 2025 features a third season for both Invincible and Reacher. Invincible season 3 is set to arrive on February 6 and will find young Mark Grayson leveling up in his training to become the superhero Earth needs. The third season of Reacher follows on February with Alan Ritchson’s title character flexing his massive biceps and trying to rescue a DEA informant.
Other Amazon original series of note this month include Laverne Cox-starring comedy Clean Slate on February 6 and biblical epic House of David on February 27. The first of the month sees an influx of library movies titles like 50 First Dates, Dances With Wolves, Groundhog Day, Milk, and more.
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in February – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – February 2025
February 1
50 First Dates (2004)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Annie (2014)
Arctic (2019)
Because I Said So (2007)
Birdman Of Alcatraz (1962)
Bowling for Columbine (2002)
Breach (2007)
Capote (2006)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
De-Lovely (2004)
Duel At Diablo (1966)
Fargo (1996)
Fiddler On the Roof (1971)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Friends with Benefits (2011)
Gang Related (1997)
Get Shorty (1995)
Ghost World (2001)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Heartbreakers (2001)
I’M Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)
Irma La Douce (1963)
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
Jason’s Lyric (1994)
Just Friends (2005)
Knocked Up (2007)
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)
Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
Leap Year (2010)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Legally Blondes (2009)
Love Field (1993)
Married to the Mob (1988)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Milk (2009)
Mod Squad (1999)
Moonstruck (1988)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Pitch Black (2000)
Platoon (1987)
Red River (1948)
Repo Men (2010)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Riddick (2013)
Rob Roy (1995)
Running Scared (2006)
Sarafina! (1992)
Saved! (2004)
Sayonara (1957)
Scarface (1983)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Southside With You (2016)
Teen Witch (1989)
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
The Big Country (1958)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Bridges Of Madison County (1995)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)
The Madness Of King George (1994)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Mighty Quinn (1989)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
The Wedding Date (2005)
Throw Momma From the Train (1987)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Uptown Girls (2003)
West Side Story (1961)
Witness For The Prosecution (1958)
PBC on Prime Video (2025)
February 2
Past Lives (2023)
February 4
Dìdi (弟弟) (2024)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
February 6
*Clean Slate (2025)
*Invincible S3 (2025)
February 7
Blue Period (2024)
*Contigo en el futuro (2025)
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)
February 11
*50,000 First Dates: A True Story (2025)
February 12
*Dino Dex Part 2 (2025)
February 13
*Broken Rage (2025)
*My Fault: London (2025)
*Sweethearts (2025)
February 15
Next Goal Wins (2023)
February 18
*George Lopez: Muy Católico (2025)
February 20
*Reacher S3 (2025)
February 23
The Meg (2018)
February 27
*House of David (2025)
*Su Majestad (2025)