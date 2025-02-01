Amazon Prime Video New Releases: February 2025

It’s a good time to be a hero who throws bone-crunching punches in the streaming world.

Amazon Prime Video’s list of new releases for February 2025 features a third season for both Invincible and Reacher. Invincible season 3 is set to arrive on February 6 and will find young Mark Grayson leveling up in his training to become the superhero Earth needs. The third season of Reacher follows on February with Alan Ritchson’s title character flexing his massive biceps and trying to rescue a DEA informant.

Other Amazon original series of note this month include Laverne Cox-starring comedy Clean Slate on February 6 and biblical epic House of David on February 27. The first of the month sees an influx of library movies titles like 50 First Dates, Dances With Wolves, Groundhog Day, Milk, and more.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in February – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.