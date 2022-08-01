Amazon Prime Video New Releases: August 2022

Prime Video got off to a fast start this summer with the release of The Boys season 3 on June 3. Now, as we enter the dog days, Prime Video is set to keep the warm weather good times rolling with a new twist on an old classic. That’s right, Amazon’s list of new releases for August 2022 is highlighted by some good old-fashioned baseball.

A League of Their Own, the TV adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 movie, is set to premiere on Aug. 12. Like the movie before it, the series will dramatize the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which saw women playing America’s pastime while the major leagues were on pause for World War II. Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) co-created the show and will star as catcher Carson Shaw.

Other Prime Video Originals of note this month include season 2 of British comedy The Outlaws on and the Ron Howard-directed Thirteen Lives, both premiering on Aug. 5. The latter film tells the real life story of the daring rescue mission to assist 13 trapped Thai miners. Later on in the month is the Sylvester Stallone superhero flick Samaritan on Aug. 26.

Prime Video will also play host to some recent major movie releases this month. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza arrives on Aug. 5 and is followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City on Aug. 10.