Amazon Prime Video New Releases: August 2022
Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in August 2022 including the A League of Their Own TV series.
Prime Video got off to a fast start this summer with the release of The Boys season 3 on June 3. Now, as we enter the dog days, Prime Video is set to keep the warm weather good times rolling with a new twist on an old classic. That’s right, Amazon’s list of new releases for August 2022 is highlighted by some good old-fashioned baseball.
A League of Their Own, the TV adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 movie, is set to premiere on Aug. 12. Like the movie before it, the series will dramatize the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which saw women playing America’s pastime while the major leagues were on pause for World War II. Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) co-created the show and will star as catcher Carson Shaw.
Other Prime Video Originals of note this month include season 2 of British comedy The Outlaws on and the Ron Howard-directed Thirteen Lives, both premiering on Aug. 5. The latter film tells the real life story of the daring rescue mission to assist 13 trapped Thai miners. Later on in the month is the Sylvester Stallone superhero flick Samaritan on Aug. 26.
Prime Video will also play host to some recent major movie releases this month. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza arrives on Aug. 5 and is followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City on Aug. 10.
Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month.
New on Amazon Prime Video – August 2022
August 1
Game of Spy (2022)
Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
Cartel Crew (2019)
Lopez (2016)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
1 Buck (2017)
16 To Life (2015)
3000 Miles To Graceland (2001) 5 Star Day (2011)
59 Seconds (2016)
A Dark Place (2019)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Aaron’s Blood (2017)
Absolution (2015)
Acid Horizon (2018)
Already Gone (2019)
Alright Now (2018)
Anguish (2015)
Annapolis (2006)
Any Day (2015)
Assimilate (2019)
Baby Boom (1987)
Backstage (2021)
Backwoods (2020)
Bad Frank (2017)
Bad Therapy (2020)
Basic (2003)
Battle Scars (2020)
Before Midnight (2013)
Big Brother Volcano (2017)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Clockstoppers (2002)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Crossed the Line (2014)
Dating My Mother (2017)
Derek’s Dead (2020)
Disappearance (2019)
Don’t Click (2012)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eadweard (2015)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
Follow the Prophet (2010)
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015) Getting to Know You (2020)
Gonzo (2008)
Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
Grand Cru (2018)
Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
Hardball (2001)
Here On Out (2019)
He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)
I Am A Ghost (2014)
I Like Me (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Iceland Is Best (2020)
I’m Still Here (2010)
Impossible Monsters (2019)
International Falls (2019)
I’ve Got Issues (2020)
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives (2020)
Kingpin (1996)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Letter from Masanjia (2018)
Line of Descent (2019)
Lost Bayou (2020)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019) Man from Reno (2015)
McLintock (1963)
Mermaids (1990)
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
Never Heard (2018)
New Money (2018)
Obey (2018)
Once (2007)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same (2021)
Paradox Lost (2021)
Perfect Sisters (2014)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy (1979)
River’s Edge (1987)
Rockaway (2019)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997) Ronin (1998)
Safe Inside (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Serpico (1973)
Single White Female (1992)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Step Up Revolution (2012) Still Today (2020)
Surrogate Valentine (2011)
The Atoning (2017)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012) The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) The Feels (2018)
The Haunting (1999)
The Hornet’s Nest (2014)
The Killer Elite (1975)
The Machinist (2004)
The Middle of X (2018)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Saint (1997)
The Shootist (1976)
The Wrong Todd (2014)
The Yards (2000)
Thief (1981)
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012) To Tokyo (2018)
Trail of Ashes (2020)
Trickster (2019)
Trigger (2020
Two Ways Home (2019)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009) Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Undertow (2004)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) Wayne’s World II (1993)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Weepah Way for Now (2015)
White on Rice (2009)
Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
Writer’s Block (2019)
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz (2019)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
August 4
All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)
August 5
The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)
Thirteen Lives (2022)
Licorice Pizza (2021)
August 10
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
The Lost City (2022)
August 12
A League of Their Own (2022)
Cosmic Love (2022)
August 19
Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)
Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)
August 20
Robocop (2014)
August 26
Samaritan (2022)
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)
August 31
1900 (1977)
New on Freevee – August 2022
August 1
Fearless (2017)
Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009)
Project Runway Junior (2015)
21 Jump Street (2012)
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink (2018)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Cop Car (2015)
Easy A (2010)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Life (2017)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Office Space (1999)
Ozzy (2016)
Pitch Black (2000)
She’s Out of My League (2010)
Source Code (2011)
Spy (2015)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The Gambler (2014)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) The Jackal (1997)
Tombstone (1993)
Van Helsing (2004)
Wanderlust (2012)
August 3
Jexi (2019)
August 12
Post Malone: Runaway (2022)
August 19
Sprung (2022)
August 21
Young Rock S2 (2021)
August 23
Sausage Party (2016)