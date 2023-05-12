Agents of SHIELD Star Wants to Join Marvel’s New X-Men

“The only one that I haven’t played that’s on my bucket list is Rogue,” she reveals. “I would love to play Rogue, or Jean Grey. I want to be one of the X-Men.”

Palicki’s wish is not beyond the realm of possibility: Marvel has cast actors in different roles in the MCU before (see: Gemma Chan, Kenneth Choi, Mahershala Ali) and enough time will have passed since Palicki’s AoS stint before Marvel Studios gets the mutant corner of the MCU fully up and running.

In the meantime, however, Palicki has nothing but fond memories of her time as part of the AoS world. “I loved working on that,” she says. “I mean, it was hard. We had three units going at all times. We’d have the main unit, we’d have a second unit shooting the action stuff, and we’d have the third unit, which is usually on the eighth day, starting the next episode. So all of us would be jumping from one thing to the next, to another episode, to another fight scene, to whatever.”

Palicki says that she remains close friends with Nick Blood, Ming-Na Wen (Agent Melinda May) and Henry Simmons (Agent Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie), and that while the show was “a lot of work,” it was also “really fun and surreal” to be part of it. She adds that plans were already afoot for a bigger role for Bobbi Morse when she came aboard.

“I’d entered the show knowing that it was going to either transition to a series or was going to go into the films, so that was already kind of in play,” she says now. “That moment in the bar, when we say goodbye to Mack, is still like, I think, one of the best moments of that show just because the love that’s with those three characters is so much and you really feel the loss of those characters.”

Morse and Hunter were disavowed by SHIELD at the end of Season 3, sending the sparring one-time romantic partners on the run and ostensibly into their own show. But while Marvel’s Most Wanted advanced to the pilot stage, it never got picked up as a series.