“A Space Adventure Hour” Reveals Why Modern Star Trek Is Defined by Parodies

It turns out the show we were watching was not Star Trek, but The Last Frontier, a 1960s TV show whose production team were the subject of a murder mystery that has been adapted in the prototype holodeck program.

Within that story in a story in a story was a playground where the Strange New Worlds production team could make a funhouse mirror reflection of Star Trek’s original series.

“It was still wonderfully camp and arch and absurd, and all the different departments seemed to come together and knew how to tonally wink at that,” Frakes tells us. “It wasn’t as serious as TOS, it was an homage, but it was also its own little wild animal.”

Frakes has a long history with Star Trek. He was, of course, Commander William Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, a role which led to his first directing gig. He has gone on to become a prolific television director in his own right, but that career has included Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, two Star Trek movies (First Contact and Insurrection), the videogame Star Trek Klingon, and every live action iteration of the new next generation Star Treks – Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds.

But there is also another side to that career. While he was still on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Frakes played a comedic version of himself on the sitcom Cybill, which included a romantic scene from a Trek-esque show opposite Cybill Shepherd in full lizard makeup. He directed the pilot of the comedy, Star Patrol, sadly never picked up for a full series, but which was definitely riffing on some Star Trek like ideas. And much more recently, he has directed a number of episodes of The Orville, a show that at least initially marketed itself of something like a TNG parody, even if it eventually turned out to be something far more sincere. But Frakes always goes into these parodies carrying a respect for the source material.

“I think I’m always conscious, a lot of us are, of honoring Gene [Roddenberry]’s vision, if you will. All the shows have been successful because of his commitment to a world with no hunger, no greed, no sexism, no racism, and an appreciation of that,” he says.