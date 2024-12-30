Galaxy Quest’s R-Rated Origins Hilariously Linger in the Final Cut

In a Three Amigos-sized twist, an alien race misinterprets old broadcasts of Galaxy Quest as historical documents and brings Nesmith and company aboard a recreation of their fictional starship, the NSEA Protector, to help deal with the threat of the villainous Roth’h’ar Sarris (Robin Sachs). Suffice it to say, the Hollywood actors are fairly ill-equipped to do so.

The saga of the fictional crew of the Protector learning to become the real crew of the Protector is as exciting as it is wholesome … as long as you’re not paying close attention to the actors’ mouths. That’s because Galaxy Quest is an R-rated movie that was hastily cut down, not just to a PG-13 rating, but an even more family-friendly and content-restrictive PG. The signs are very clear when you look for them.

“There’s talk about the so-called R-rated version of the film,” writer Robert Gordon told MTV in 2014. “When I originally wrote it, I wasn’t thinking about a family film, just what I wanted to see. So when the ship lands in the convention hall in the original draft it decapitates a bunch of people. There was also stuff we shot where Sigourney tries to seduce some of the aliens. It was cut – and that’s why her shirt is ripped at the end.”

The cuts likely represent an attempt from DreamWorks Pictures’ to find a wider audience and a bigger box office haul. In that, the studio was only somewhat successful, taking in $90.7 million against a $45 million budget (which doesn’t account for promotion). What it was more successful at, however, was creating a major feature film that has some of the most obvious dubbing outside of a ’70s grind house martial arts flick.

The first bad dub arrives only four minutes into the movie when Tommy expresses frustration at Jason arriving late for a gig. The articulated line of “You’re full of shit, man!” becomes “You are so full of it, man!” in the final audio. Near the end of the film, Weaver’s Gwen DeMarco encounters an obstacle that can only be described as a bone-crushing machine. When told she must walk through it, her lips respond with an understandable “Well fuck that!” but the line that reaches the audiences’ ears is “Well screw that!”

“To this day I’m sorry we made it PG rather than PG-13. We took out Sigourney Weaver’s ‘F–k,’ one of the best laughs in the movie,” producer Mark Johnson told MTV.