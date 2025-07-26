Paul Giamatti’s New Star Trek Villain Just Made One Wild Thing Canon

The next big live-action series in the long-running Star Trek franchise is Starfleet Academy. And, at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, we finally got a look at what the series will be like. The vibe and design of the show is very much in line with the later seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, which makes sense considering the show is set in the same timeline of the late 32nd century and is basically a follow-up to that series.

But what’s this? At the very end of the trailer, Paul Giamatti‘s new, mysterious villain, Nus Braka, is walking down the corridor of a Federation starship—presumably the just unveiled USS Athena—while whistling the opening notes of the famous main theme from the original Star Trek. Does this mean that after roughly six decades, this music has finally been established as part of the canon? Do people in the Star Trek universe know the Star Trek theme music?

The original “Theme from Star Trek” was composed by Alexander Courage for the 1964 pilot episode of Star Trek, “The Cage.” Courage was far from the only composer who worked on TOS, and in terms of incidental music heard throughout the classic show, composers like Gerald Fried and Sol Kaplan are some of the best remembered. But Courage’s main theme was the primary theme music associated with Trek, so much so that even when the main theme was changed — like Jerry Goldsmith’s famous theme in 1979—those opening notes from Courage’s original theme were still reused.

But have we ever heard this theme music as diegetic, source music within the Trek canon itself?