A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Timeline Explained: When Is Game of Thrones Prequel Set?

When Game of Thrones concluded back in 2019, the powers that be at HBO faced a fork-in-the-road decision. It was never in doubt that there would be additional television series set in George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” canon, the only question was whether they would take place following the events of Game of Thrones or preceding them.

After several false starts in the development stage, a prequel option finally won out thanks to House of the Dragon, a show about the Dance of the Dragons Targaryen civil war roughly 150 years before the birth of Daenerys. Now, with second Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO gets to have its cake and eat it too. That’s because the six-episode series operates as both a Game of Thrones prequel and a House of the Dragon sequel.

Based on Martin’s three prequel novellas collectively known as “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms depicts a Westeros long after the last of the Targaryens’ dragons have died but well before Daenerys’ fresh three lil guys are born. Though the show is more limited in scope – focusing chiefly on hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall a.k.a. “Dunk” (Petter Claffey) and his bald, adolescent squire “Egg” (Dexter Sol Ansell) – there’s still plenty of the usual games of thrones percolating in the background.

Before Dunk and Egg head off to the Tourney at Ashford Meadow in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, which is based on first Dunk and Egg novella The Hedge Knight, here is what you need to know about where their adventures fall on the Game of Thrones timeline.