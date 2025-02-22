How 1923 Season 2 Establishes the Dutton and Rainwater Yellowstone Legacies

This is a common struggle that many characters go through in this universe. They all struggle tremendously. They all suffer heartache and tragedy, and yet show admirable determination. Alex represents yet another woman in the Dutton family who possesses this rock hard will.

”I think she embodies their fierce devotion to family and to one another” Schlaepfer says. “She’s got this fiery side, and that’s very much a Dutton trait. She did grow up in a privileged upbringing, but she’s willing to work, she’s willing to do whatever she has to, because she loves Spencer, and she wants that life, she wants adventure, she wants to be free. I think she’s got this grit that the Duttons just inherently have, and so I think she’s a good fit to the family.”

Yet the Duttons aren’t the only family that have a legacy to foster in this Yellowstone prequel. First season breakout Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater, one of the most compelling characters within the entire history of the Yellowstone universe, and a figure that has a familiar link with a contemporary fan-favorite.

Teonna is the grandmother of Gil Birmingham’s Thomas Rainwater, the “frenemy” of the Dutton family in the modern day fictional Montana of Yellowstone. The Rainwaters, much like the Duttons, represent immeasurable personal strength, as well as a pride of who they are and where they come from. Most of Teonna’s struggles in the first season revolved around escaping the horrors of a residential school, and trying to regain her freedom. It’s easy to forget that the character is only supposed to be 16 years old, but Nieves reveals this season, we will finally see Teonna live a little, and not merely survive.

“It is a completely different side of her that has always been there, but now she finally feels a little safer to explore it,” Nieves says. “I think it’s really important to see the side of her, not only for herself, but for the audience too. You don’t [often] witness pure, innocent, young, indigenous, native, brown love. It’s not something that is really focused on in Hollywood. So seeing this little side of her is something I’m really excited about.”

That’s not to say that Teonna won’t have a chance to remind viewers what the Rainwaters are all about, however. Nieves puts it succinctly by reminding us that “she’s a matriarch. I wanted her to be every single thing you could ever think about her. I needed her to be ‘100’ because she’s informing any Rainwater that’s coming, and that ends at Thomas Rainwater. You can see the [connection] between them with the way that they use their words and the way that they let their silence speak. And it speaks volumes. There’s an undertone of fierceness and strength that is unmatchable.”