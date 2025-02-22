How 1923 Season 2 Establishes the Dutton and Rainwater Yellowstone Legacies
Stars Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, and Jennifer Carpenter discuss how 1923 season 2 expands the Yellowstone narrative.
When 1923 premiered, creator Taylor Sheridan proved he had a mantra for the second Yellowstone prequel – “make them earn it.” The godfather of Paramount’s neo-Western universe apparently learned the meaning of the word “longing,” and forged a new chapter in the Dutton family legacy that was full of epic cross-continental journeys, lost love, yearning, and families torn asunder.
With oceans separating several characters since the season 1 finale, fans have had to wait two years for any semblance of a reunion, but from what key cast members have reported to Den of Geek, it will be well worth the wait. Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra Dutton informs us that while fans were anxiously awaiting in real time, the journey of the characters’ continued in their world as well.
Alexandra’s whirlwind romance with her American alpha beau Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) represented an aspect of Sheridan’s writing that has always been an appeal to fans of his work. Their love, as melodramatic as it can be, is part of a legacy of Dutton romances that show the very heights of passion and the lowest depths of tragedy. With both Spencer and Alex having to make their way to the Dutton ranch in Montana, Alex now finds herself on her own.
“Between the time we saw her last and now in season two, [Alex] is learning to figure things out for herself, to fend for herself.” Schlaepfer says. This gives the character a much needed chance to continue the legacy of almost all Sheridan characters, a resolve bordering on sociopathic stubbornness. “She’s getting ready to harness all the strength in the world to get to where she needs to go. It’s a much more grounded version of Alex that we see this season. It’s not as naive towards the world around her.”
This is a common struggle that many characters go through in this universe. They all struggle tremendously. They all suffer heartache and tragedy, and yet show admirable determination. Alex represents yet another woman in the Dutton family who possesses this rock hard will.
”I think she embodies their fierce devotion to family and to one another” Schlaepfer says. “She’s got this fiery side, and that’s very much a Dutton trait. She did grow up in a privileged upbringing, but she’s willing to work, she’s willing to do whatever she has to, because she loves Spencer, and she wants that life, she wants adventure, she wants to be free. I think she’s got this grit that the Duttons just inherently have, and so I think she’s a good fit to the family.”
Yet the Duttons aren’t the only family that have a legacy to foster in this Yellowstone prequel. First season breakout Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater, one of the most compelling characters within the entire history of the Yellowstone universe, and a figure that has a familiar link with a contemporary fan-favorite.
Teonna is the grandmother of Gil Birmingham’s Thomas Rainwater, the “frenemy” of the Dutton family in the modern day fictional Montana of Yellowstone. The Rainwaters, much like the Duttons, represent immeasurable personal strength, as well as a pride of who they are and where they come from. Most of Teonna’s struggles in the first season revolved around escaping the horrors of a residential school, and trying to regain her freedom. It’s easy to forget that the character is only supposed to be 16 years old, but Nieves reveals this season, we will finally see Teonna live a little, and not merely survive.
“It is a completely different side of her that has always been there, but now she finally feels a little safer to explore it,” Nieves says. “I think it’s really important to see the side of her, not only for herself, but for the audience too. You don’t [often] witness pure, innocent, young, indigenous, native, brown love. It’s not something that is really focused on in Hollywood. So seeing this little side of her is something I’m really excited about.”
That’s not to say that Teonna won’t have a chance to remind viewers what the Rainwaters are all about, however. Nieves puts it succinctly by reminding us that “she’s a matriarch. I wanted her to be every single thing you could ever think about her. I needed her to be ‘100’ because she’s informing any Rainwater that’s coming, and that ends at Thomas Rainwater. You can see the [connection] between them with the way that they use their words and the way that they let their silence speak. And it speaks volumes. There’s an undertone of fierceness and strength that is unmatchable.”
Which is perhaps the perfect word to describe any female character that Sheridan writes, but especially in the Yellowstone Universe – fierce. Alexandra and Teonna are the seeds of a ferocity that grows for generations until fans get to see their family’s legacy in modern day Montana, but even when it comes to those without a famous surname, Sheridan brings that same fierceness.
Jennifer Carpenter, who is no stranger to being a part of a famous TV family due to her role as Debra Morgan on Dexter, is a newcomer to the Yellowstone clan Carpenter in 1923 is not a Dutton or a Rainwater, but is still a major cog in the frontier machine as Mamie Fossett, a US Deputy Marshall based on a real life historical figure who was a pioneer when it came to being a woman in a man’s world.
When asked why Fossett is yet another excellent addition to the catalog of female characters within this universe, Carpenter answers without hesitation “… because Taylor wrote her.” The actor continues to praise Sheridan, and discusses why Fossett is such a great character.
“I think one thing that is part of Taylor’s magic is his curiosity. The fact that he’s able to be so curious about so many different stories and so many different elements that make up these stories, and that he’s willing to excavate until that soil to bring them to life, is why we’re all enjoying the riches as viewers.”
