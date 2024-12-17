Yellowstone Mysteries That Remain Unsolved After the Finale

The episode aired in August of 2020, and during that fall fans were letting theories run amuck – who was responsible for the attack on the Duttons? Many were correct in thinking it was the biological father of Jamie (Wes Bentley), Garrett Randall, played by Will Patton. Randall had a mean grudge against John, and blamed him for ruining his life and taking Jamie away from him.

Yet when one mystery was answered, another major one popped up. How did Randall afford all that? The show would have us believe that it was an old cell mate, Terrell Riggins (Bruno Amato) helped Randall out, but this is a three-tiered attack, with militia grade weaponry, taking on an ex-marine in Kayce (Luke Grimes) and someone with enough knowledge of explosives to take out Beth (Kelly Reilly) with a letter bomb. There’s honor among thieves, but it seems like even if Randall owed Riggins a few cigarettes, this is quite a rich favor.

How would a small-time criminal, who after being released had no money to his name manage to convince these professionals to take on the hit? Did Randall promise payment once Jamie inherited the Yellowstone?

What Happened Between John and Kayce?

From the very first season, the Yellowstone brand was a symbol that whoever wore it, wore it to their core. In essence, the ranch owned them, and it was usually because the ranch did something unforgivable or massive to save that individual.

Realistically, the brand meant way too many things, even intended as a punishment. After John (Kevin Costner) promised the grandfather of Jimmy (Jefferson White) he would take the kid in and clean him up, the brand was a reminder of leaving the life he had behind.

Then comes the story of Kayce (Luke Grimes), John’s youngest son. Kayce’s only sin was falling in love and having a child with Monica (Kelsey Asbille). John did not respond too well to this and brands Kayce for his “crimes.” Even for John, does this not seem like an overreaction? What was it about Monica that John hated so much? Why did he feel the need to brand his own son, just to show that John “owned” him? Why did he never brand Jamie, a son he barely felt an attachment to at times? Why was his reaction to Kayce’s insubordination so much more harsh that the countless times Beth went against his wishes?