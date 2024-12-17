Yellowstone Mysteries That Remain Unsolved After the Finale
Over its five-season run, Yellowstone left some plots by the wayside. Here are some of the major questions future spinoffs could answer.
This article contains spoilers for Yellowstone seasons 1-5.
With Yellowstone airing its finale (at least this iteration of the Montana drama, as plans move forward for a proposed spinoff and sister shows) it joins the lexicon of popular, engaging series that simply forget a plot line or two, or perhaps just run out of time. It’s hard to argue that Yellowstone ran out of time, having five seasons to answer these questions, and with co-creator Taylor Sheridan writing an entire episode where he’s the most important (and most shirtless) character, but alas, here we are.
Let’s take a look at several major Yellowstone questions that likely will never be answered.
Where Did Garrett Randall Get the Money?
One of the greatest cliffhangers in the history of the show was the season 3 finale, “The World is Purple.” It was this generation’s “Who Shot J.R.” (Or maybe “Who Shot Mr. Burns” – old age might be affecting this writer) when John (Kevin Costner) was shot on the side of the road and left for dead. In fact, many of the fates of the Duttons were left up in the air in between seasons as Kayce (Luke Grimes) was attacked and shot at, and Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) office was blown up.
The episode aired in August of 2020, and during that fall fans were letting theories run amuck – who was responsible for the attack on the Duttons? Many were correct in thinking it was the biological father of Jamie (Wes Bentley), Garrett Randall, played by Will Patton. Randall had a mean grudge against John, and blamed him for ruining his life and taking Jamie away from him.
Yet when one mystery was answered, another major one popped up. How did Randall afford all that? The show would have us believe that it was an old cell mate, Terrell Riggins (Bruno Amato) helped Randall out, but this is a three-tiered attack, with militia grade weaponry, taking on an ex-marine in Kayce (Luke Grimes) and someone with enough knowledge of explosives to take out Beth (Kelly Reilly) with a letter bomb. There’s honor among thieves, but it seems like even if Randall owed Riggins a few cigarettes, this is quite a rich favor.
How would a small-time criminal, who after being released had no money to his name manage to convince these professionals to take on the hit? Did Randall promise payment once Jamie inherited the Yellowstone?
What Happened Between John and Kayce?
From the very first season, the Yellowstone brand was a symbol that whoever wore it, wore it to their core. In essence, the ranch owned them, and it was usually because the ranch did something unforgivable or massive to save that individual.
Realistically, the brand meant way too many things, even intended as a punishment. After John (Kevin Costner) promised the grandfather of Jimmy (Jefferson White) he would take the kid in and clean him up, the brand was a reminder of leaving the life he had behind.
Then comes the story of Kayce (Luke Grimes), John’s youngest son. Kayce’s only sin was falling in love and having a child with Monica (Kelsey Asbille). John did not respond too well to this and brands Kayce for his “crimes.” Even for John, does this not seem like an overreaction? What was it about Monica that John hated so much? Why did he feel the need to brand his own son, just to show that John “owned” him? Why did he never brand Jamie, a son he barely felt an attachment to at times? Why was his reaction to Kayce’s insubordination so much more harsh that the countless times Beth went against his wishes?
Especially considering that the relationship between Kayce and John perhaps showed the most growth, with John coming to be quite tender to Monica, and showing nothing but love to his grandson Tait (a grandson he, at one time, wanted aborted), it’s strange that John never took the time to explain why he did what he did to Kayce. Tough love or not.
What Ever Happened to…?
This one is a bit of a cheat, as it groups several loose threads together, but Yellowstone was notorious for teasing great new characters who looked like they were going to shake things up, only for those characters never to be seen or heard from again. Names like Cowboy, Angela Blue Thunder, and Christina were additions who came in and made a big impact but never really got a conclusion. Even John’s assistant, Clara (Lilli Kay) was set up to be a major player in the downfall of Jamie even within the middle episodes of season five, but instead apparently the character felt discretion was the better part of valor.
One of the more notable abandoned plots was that between Kayce and the seductive Avery (Tanaya Beatty). For several episodes in the fourth season, Avery seemed to have graduated from side character to featured player as she entered the gaze of Kayce. In a very short amount of time, the beautiful temptress even admits that she loves Kayce, and it looked like there was going to be real trouble in paradise.
After Kayce’s spiritual ayahuasca ceremony, where he has visions of Avery, he admits to Monica he saw “the end of us.” This was clearly intended to be a major storyline, perhaps driving a divide between Kayce and Monica but Kayce’s vision was the last vision audiences got of Avery.
Bill Ramsey (Rob Kirkland) was another character who came in for a few episodes looking as if he was going to shake up the dynamic and be a real thorn in the Duttons’ side. Gone were the days when John was best friends with the Sheriff, because when Ramsey became Sheriff of Gallatin County, he seemed to be one who was going to clean things up and not be taken in by the charm and intimidation of John Dutton. Kirkland and Costner shared important scenes together, seemingly setting up a real rivalry. However, aside from Ramsey arresting Beth after a barroom brawl, he never crossed paths with the Duttons again.
Who Was Jamie’s Biological Mother?
Speaking of characters that should have, or were intended to have more meaning… When Jamie finally learned the truth of his parentage, he confronted his biological father, Garrett Randall. The only thing Jamie knew about his parents was that Garrett was a violent criminal who beat Jamie’s biological mother to death.
The strange thing isn’t that Jamie and Randall somehow developed a trusting, loving relationship despite that horrific history, it was that it was never really revealed why John and Evelyn Dutton took Jamie in. The relationship between Jamie’s mother, Phyllis and the Duttons seemed to be more than just casual.
John mentions in passing that he took Jamie in because he knew Jamie’s mother, and wanted to save him from a life of violence (isn’t that ironic considering Jamie’s upbringing). It was theorized that Jamie was perhaps an illegitimate son, or at least a biological relative. Was Phyllis related to Evelyn? Was her maiden name even perhaps Dutton? It’s once again such a major shift in character that John, who is often ice cold towards his own biological children, took in a 3 month old child for no reason, unless Phyllis was a major part of his life.
Why Was Beth’s Relationship With Her Mother So Toxic?
If any therapists are reading this article, this writer swears he doesn’t have any unresolved issues with his mother.
Yet another mother-of-a-storyline that needed a lot more explanation was surrounding Evelyn Dutton’s (Gretchen Mol) accidental death. It was a moment that shaped Beth into the mother-of-all headaches, and coincidentally a thread Sheridan clearly thought about, right until the end.
In the finale, when Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) finally settle into their own ranch, Beth is giving her husband the report on the nearest town. It’s seemingly the quiet piece of paradise they’ve always been looking for, even with a hitching post outside the local watering hole. This is a major reveal as Beth hasn’t really ridden since she was a child, and since she was very indirectly responsible for her mother’s death.
In the very first season, it is revealed that Beth lost control of her horse, scaring others, and one of them ended up falling and landing on Evelyn. Evelyn specifically tells a young Kayce that Beth is the one who has to ride back to the ranch to get help. Of course, Beth being uncertain on a horse eventually falls off of hers, delaying help, and Evelyn succumbs to her injuries, but the harshness Evelyn threw at Beth was palpable.
Audiences have seen strong, no nonsense Dutton women before (even those who marry into the family) but none of them were so devoid of love for their daughter as Evelyn was for Beth. It’s awful to think that no Dutton child in this modern Yellowstone generation had a good relationship with both of their parents, but between John being toxic to his boys, and Beth and Evelyn’s undefined tension, the kids had a rough go.