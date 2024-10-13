10 Times Breaking Bad Was Actually A Comedy

“Fuck you and your eyebrows!”

Walter White earns a lot of enemies throughout the series. He never seems more disgusted than with his car wash nemesis Bogdan (Marius Stan) in the pilot. In a moment where Walt just can’t put up with his life anymore, he lets his boss have it. Effective use of the f-word and Cranston’s awesome line delivery makes for an unforgettable laugh.

Jesse Endures a White Family Dinner

Breaking Bad is very much not funny throughout season 5. The blackness of the endgame hangs over our favorite characters like the plague, but one last cringe-worthy comedic sequence interludes during the first half of the season. Jesse tries his best to smooth over the ripe hatred that Walt and Skyler exude during a forced dinner, but even he doesn’t understand the severity of their broken marriage. It shouldn’t be funny, but it’s funny. Kind of like in a Ross kissing his cousin type of way.

Walter and Jesse’s first cook

When Walt and Jesse combine their meth cooking talents for the first time it’s nothing but straight comedy for the fans at home. Jesse calling a farm a cow house, Walter stripping to his briefs, Jesse grilling said tighty whities: what more could you ask for?

“Yeah, Mr. White! Yeah, science!”

Thinking back to times when Walter and Jesse didn’t disdain each other becomes impossible in later seasons, but the first several episodes with the duo make it seem like they might just like working with one another deep down somewhere. Jesse’s childlike innocence and Walt’s pseudo pep talk make for the show’s most nostalgically warm scene and a big smile on the faces of fans.

“Restrain this!”

Bryan Cranston never shies away from showing off his bottom half without pants on. It produces one of the funniest moments of season 3 when he’s wallowing in self-pity after a phone call from Skyler in which she threatens to file a restraining order against him. Walt’s exasperation with his wife creates one of the more human and hilarious responses from him in the show.

“There’s rot.”

Walt’s paranoia throughout Breaking Bad makes it hard for audiences and characters in-universe to decipher the motivation behind it. Right after he’s cleared of his cancer at the end of season 2, he spends almost an entire episode trying to clear his house of wood rot and fruiting bodies. Nobody understands what’s happening, but Walt’s constant reminders to Skyler and Flynn never fail to amuse us as he acts like his chores are life and death.