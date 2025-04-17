Podcasts We Love: The Best Podcasts to Listen to in 2025
From pop culture to science fiction to true crime and beyond - these are the podcasts Den of Geek listens to.
We’re not going to pretend there’s one definitive list of the best podcasts. With so many shows out there, including hidden gems still waiting to be discovered and an ever-expanding range of genres and niches unique to podcasting, any “best of” list is inherently subjective. That said, we know what we like, and we’ve done our best to highlight a variety of shows that reflect the diverse interests of our readers.
You might spot a favorite podcast below and feel validated in your excellent taste, or maybe you’ll discover something new to queue up on your next walk or commute. Either way, we hope you find something worth hitting play on. And if you’ve got a show you wish more people, feel free to share it in the comments. In the meantime, here are the podcasts that have captured the attention of our editors and staff writers.
Join the Party
Incredible worlds, daring (and absurd) adventures, and hilarious bits await you on Join the Party, an actual play podcast. Every Tuesday, Game Master Eric Silver and a cast of characters journey through genre-bending storytelling and worlds of their own creation. Marathon their four completed campaigns, including a pirate story set in a world of plant- and bug-folk, a Monster of the Week game set in a weird summer camp, and a modern superhero quest, and stay tuned for their next adventure starting soon. Every month, the roundtable also answers your questions in their talkback Afterparty episode. Whether you’re a longtime table-top player or you’ve never touched a d20 before, you’re invited to Join the Party.
Everything Is Alive
Everything is Alive is a beautifully strange and surprisingly profound podcast where inanimate objects are interviewed about their lives. Created by Ian Chillag, each episode features an improvisational conversation with an object (a can of soda, a lamppost, a bar of soap) brought to life by a comedian or actor. What starts as a quirky concept quickly becomes something deeper, blending humor, melancholy, and unexpected insight into what it means to exist. It’s whimsical, thoughtful, and unlike anything else in podcasting.
Big Game Hunger
Looking for the next big video game? Creator, video game expert, and former Polygon reporter, Jenna Stoeber, and her perpetually online friends, like Janet Varney and Chase Carter, craft your next video game obsession on Big Game Hunger. Every Monday, hilarity ensues as they take a random genre, a concept, and a vibe to take a game all the way from pitch to… slightly more developed pitch. By the end of each episode, they’ll have honed an IP so irresistible, you’ll be ready to risk $25 for it on Steam. Listeners say the creative concepts, interesting guests, LOL-worthy jokes, and thoughtful media analysis keep them coming back each week. Get ready to laugh about games you love, learn about game trends, and yearn for titles that will surely never make their release date.
You Must Remember This
You Must Remember This is a captivating podcast that dives deep into the forgotten and hidden history of Hollywood’s first century. Hosted by film historian Karina Longworth, each meticulously researched episode peels back the layers of myth and glamour to reveal the scandal, intrigue, and cultural shifts that shaped the entertainment industry. With season-long narratives exploring everything from the lives of dead blondes to the tangled politics of 1980s erotic thrillers, Longworth’s rich storytelling and archival deep dives make this a must-listen for cinephiles, history buffs, and anyone fascinated by the shadowy corners of showbiz.
Mission Log
Mission Log is Roddenberry’s premier Star Trek podcast. For over a decade this legacy audio series has taken the ultimate deep-dive into the moral, philosophical, and cultural impact of the Trek franchise. Exploring and examining the over 800 episodes in chronological order, hosts John Champion and Norman Lao analyze the meanings, morals and messages of each Trek series as well as the timeless themes that make Star Trek more than just entertainment. Fans love Mission Log for its thoughtful discussions and its unique insight to Gene Roddenberry’s vision, making it a must-listen for both casual viewers and lifelong Trekkies. This is the podcast that boldly goes where no podcast has gone before—one episode at a time.
Unspooled
Hosted by film critic Amy Nicholson and comedian Paul Scheer, Unspooled is a thoughtful and entertaining journey through cinema history, examining one great movie at a time. Whether they’re diving into the AFI’s Top 100 list or exploring themed series like sci-fi classics or action blockbusters, the hosts combine deep analysis with a light, engaging tone. It’s a podcast that makes film buffs feel seen, and invites newcomers to fall in love with the magic of movies.
How Did This Get Made?
This cult-favorite comedy podcast brings together Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas to hilariously dissect the worst (and weirdest) movies ever made. Each episode of How Did This Get Made? is an energetic blend of baffled commentary, absurd tangents, and unexpected insight, often recorded in front of a live audience. It’s perfect for anyone who loves bad movies or just wants to laugh until it hurts.
The Town
If you’re looking to stay current on the entertainment biz, The Town offers a smart, insider perspective on Hollywood’s latest moves. Hosted by journalist Matthew Belloni, this podcast breaks down the biggest stories in film, television, and media, from studio power plays to streaming wars. With sharp commentary and high-level access, it’s a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the behind the scenes shenanigans.
Does it Fly?
Roddenberry Entertainment presents: Does it Fly? – where science fiction meets hard science. Hakeem Oluseyi and pop culture expert Tamara Krinsky put your favorite sci-fi properties, inventions, and conceits to the test. Every Friday, the Does it Fly? team answers burning questions like how Star Trek’s transporter really functions, if we’re getting close to a real life lightsaber from Star Wars, the actual physics behind time travel in Back to the Future, and much more. Every episode examines the science and story logic behind beloved sci-fi, horror, and fantasy properties. And while not everything we love can hold up to scientific scrutiny, there’s always a vibe check for the topics that are just so cool and well-conceived that it doesn’t matter whether they fly or not.
Hardcore History
Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History is less a podcast and more a full-scale audio epic. With marathon-length episodes that drop only a few times a year, Carlin takes listeners on deep dives into some of history’s most gripping and complex events, from the fall of ancient empires to the horrors of 20th-century warfare. His intense, dramatic narration makes the past feel urgent and alive, ideal for history fans craving something immersive and thought-provoking.
Last Podcast on the Left
Equal parts comedy and true crime, Last Podcast on the Left gleefully explores the dark and bizarre corners of human history, from serial killers and cults to cryptids and conspiracies. Hosts Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, and Ed Larson bring a unique mix of thorough research, gallows humor, and unfiltered absurdity to each topic, making it a wild ride for fans of the macabre and the hilarious.
Spooked
From the creators of the super-popular Snap Judgment, Spooked is a spine-chilling podcast where real people share their encounters with the supernatural. Told with cinematic sound design and rich narration, each story immerses listeners in eerie, often unexplainable experiences that will leave you looking over your shoulder. It’s a seasonal favorite for ghost story lovers, but creepy enough to haunt you year-round.
Binge Mode
Binge Mode is the ultimate companion podcast for fandoms, featuring deep-dive analysis of beloved pop culture franchises like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars. Hosted by Mallory Rubin and Jason Concepcion, the show blends sharp literary and thematic breakdowns with infectious enthusiasm and inside jokes. Whether you’re a casual fan or an obsessive re-watcher, this podcast makes revisiting your favorites even more fun, even if the show concluded in 2021.
The Ringer-Verse
If your love for comics, superheroes, and sci-fi extends across movies, TV shows, and everything in between, The Ringer-Verse is your destination podcast. With rotating hosts and a mix of reactions, theories, and cultural context, it delivers smart, fan-first coverage of everything from the latest MCU release to anime, Star Wars, and beyond. It’s a lively, passionate forum for geeks of all stripes.
Fake Doctors, Real Friends
Fake Doctors, Real Friends is a heartfelt and hilarious rewatch podcast hosted by Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison. As they revisit each episode of the beloved medical comedy, they share behind-the-scenes stories, personal reflections, and plenty of laughs with castmates and fans alike. It’s equal parts nostalgia trip and feel-good hangout, like catching up with old friends who just happen to be TV stars.
RedHanded
RedHanded is a true crime podcast with a sharp edge, hosted by British duo Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire, who bring incisive research, dark humor, and a feminist lens to each episode. From notorious serial killers to little-known cases, the podcast dives into crime, psychology, and society with unflinching honesty. It’s a compelling listen for anyone who wants their true crime thoughtful, well-told, and just a little bit cheeky.
Den of Geek Shows (And Friends)
X-Ray Vision
Hosted by nerd culture scholars Rosie Knight and Jason Concepcion, X-Ray Vision delves into the films, TV shows, and comics that Den of Geek readers want to experience. Like the x-ray vision glasses promised in comic book back issues for years, the podcast delves into the core of what makes genre stories endure. Whether it’s recapping the Daredevil: Born Again finale or previewing the Nintendo Switch 2, Rosie and Jason keep you up to date. Den of Geek is partnering with X-Ray Vision and iHeart Radio Podcasts to bring some of the best highlights of the show to our social feeds. Stay tuned!
Den of Otaku
Den of Geek’s official anime and Japanese pop culture podcast, Den of Otaku is for genre experts and newbies alike. Host Daniel Kurland unpacks the latest news in the anime world while also delving into the medium’s storied history.
Power-Up
Sit back. Plug in. And power up. POWER-UP guides viewers and listeners through the latest and greatest in the gaming industry. Hosted by games journalist and Den of Geek contributor Sam Stone, the series is your gateway into everything from the latest AAA releases to unexpected indie triumphs to nostalgia-soaked trips into the games of yore.
Open Minds
Unidentified flying objects have beguiled humanity since before we even produced any objects that could fly. In recent years, however, the study of this phenomenon has taken on great urgency and import with every branch of the U.S. government stepping up its research into Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. With Open Minds, host and UFO researcher and Den of Geek contributor Alejandro Rojas looks into the latest UAP news from an open-minded but skeptical and scientific perspective.