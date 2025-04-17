Podcasts We Love: The Best Podcasts to Listen to in 2025

Big Game Hunger

Looking for the next big video game? Creator, video game expert, and former Polygon reporter, Jenna Stoeber, and her perpetually online friends, like Janet Varney and Chase Carter, craft your next video game obsession on Big Game Hunger. Every Monday, hilarity ensues as they take a random genre, a concept, and a vibe to take a game all the way from pitch to… slightly more developed pitch. By the end of each episode, they’ll have honed an IP so irresistible, you’ll be ready to risk $25 for it on Steam. Listeners say the creative concepts, interesting guests, LOL-worthy jokes, and thoughtful media analysis keep them coming back each week. Get ready to laugh about games you love, learn about game trends, and yearn for titles that will surely never make their release date.

You Must Remember This

You Must Remember This is a captivating podcast that dives deep into the forgotten and hidden history of Hollywood’s first century. Hosted by film historian Karina Longworth, each meticulously researched episode peels back the layers of myth and glamour to reveal the scandal, intrigue, and cultural shifts that shaped the entertainment industry. With season-long narratives exploring everything from the lives of dead blondes to the tangled politics of 1980s erotic thrillers, Longworth’s rich storytelling and archival deep dives make this a must-listen for cinephiles, history buffs, and anyone fascinated by the shadowy corners of showbiz.

Mission Log

Mission Log is Roddenberry’s premier Star Trek podcast. For over a decade this legacy audio series has taken the ultimate deep-dive into the moral, philosophical, and cultural impact of the Trek franchise. Exploring and examining the over 800 episodes in chronological order, hosts John Champion and Norman Lao analyze the meanings, morals and messages of each Trek series as well as the timeless themes that make Star Trek more than just entertainment. Fans love Mission Log for its thoughtful discussions and its unique insight to Gene Roddenberry’s vision, making it a must-listen for both casual viewers and lifelong Trekkies. This is the podcast that boldly goes where no podcast has gone before—one episode at a time.

Unspooled

Hosted by film critic Amy Nicholson and comedian Paul Scheer, Unspooled is a thoughtful and entertaining journey through cinema history, examining one great movie at a time. Whether they’re diving into the AFI’s Top 100 list or exploring themed series like sci-fi classics or action blockbusters, the hosts combine deep analysis with a light, engaging tone. It’s a podcast that makes film buffs feel seen, and invites newcomers to fall in love with the magic of movies.

How Did This Get Made?

This cult-favorite comedy podcast brings together Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas to hilariously dissect the worst (and weirdest) movies ever made. Each episode of How Did This Get Made? is an energetic blend of baffled commentary, absurd tangents, and unexpected insight, often recorded in front of a live audience. It’s perfect for anyone who loves bad movies or just wants to laugh until it hurts.

The Town

If you’re looking to stay current on the entertainment biz, The Town offers a smart, insider perspective on Hollywood’s latest moves. Hosted by journalist Matthew Belloni, this podcast breaks down the biggest stories in film, television, and media, from studio power plays to streaming wars. With sharp commentary and high-level access, it’s a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the behind the scenes shenanigans.