Zach Cregger Is Bringing a Classic Indie Horror Comic to the Screen

With his solo debut Barbarian, Zach Cregger revealed the secrets lurking underneath Michigan homes. For his next film, Cregger will be exploring the dark side of the mitten state’s rival Ohio. Cregger is set to produce Torso, an adaptation of the 1998 indie comic by Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger will co-produce with Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment, along with Alex Hedlund and Nick Antosca. The latter two may give us an idea of what the finished product will be, as the duo’s production company Eat the Cat also made true crime series Candy and A Friend of the Family. Given that Cregger and co. will be making Torso for Netflix, it sounds like the adaptation will go for more of a lurid thriller tone, rather than match the grounded horror of the comic.

Which might not be a bad thing at all. As Bendis famously recounted in his 2000 miniseries Fortune and Glory, Hollywood has long had its eyes on Torso, as well as his previous hardboiled mystery comics Jinx and A.K.A. Goldfish. Despite getting attention from David Fincher and Paramount Pictures, the film never left Development Hell, leaving Bendis more than a little disillusioned. Bendis’ work did see live-action adaptation, both in the form of the many Marvel stories that have been reimagined for the screen (especially on Netflix’s Daredevil and Jessica Jones series) and his indie series Powers, which was turned into a series for the short-lived PlayStation Network in 2015. And yet, Torso has heretofore been unadapted.

It’s easy to see why the series would gain so much attention from Hollywood. Published by Image Comics between 1998 and 1999, Torso has an irresistible hook: the true story of Eliot Ness, after his showdown with Al Capone in Hollywood, investigating a series of grisly murders in 1930s Cleveland, Ohio. In each case, all that investigators find is a torso, free of limbs or head, making it difficult to even identify the body, much less find the killer, in the days before high-tech forensic science.