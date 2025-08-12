Weapons: The Uncomfortable Reason Zach Cregger Denies You Closure at the End

The Witch is Dead… Now What?

In the first few minutes of Weapons, a child’s voiceover (Scarlett Sher) explains the movie’s premise One morning at 2:17 am, all the students in Justine Gandy’s (Julia Garner) third-grade class woke up, left their homes, and went running into the night, their arms oddly akimbo. Only one of Ms. Gandy’s students showed up in class the next morning, Alex Lilly. In closing, the child’s voice whispers, the authorities never discovered any solutions to the problem. Thus what we’re going to see is secret information that the official record has not disclosed.

Notice that the narrator promises secrets. She does not promise answers. Sure, by the end of the movie we understand that the children left their houses because of the influence of the witch Gladys, who has come to Alex’s home under the pretense of being his mother’s aunt. We know that Gladys gathered the children in Alex’s basement, using materials that the bullied Alex stole from his classmates. However, we never learn why, exactly, Gladys needs the children. Heck, we never even get confirmation that she’s actually his mother’s aunt. We don’t know why she came to Alex’s house, nor why she suddenly feels the need to leave, taking Alex with her. And we don’t fully understand why she makes reckless decisions, such as taking control of kindly Principal Miller (Benedict Wong) and sending him to strangle Justine in broad daylight.

Instead of giving us answers, Weapons is more concerned with exploring emotional turmoil within the community. With a fractious narrative style that shows events from multiple perspectives, we spend time with troubled cop Paul Morgan (Alden Ehrenreich), drug-addicted drifter James (Austin Abrams), and Archer Gaff (Josh Brolin), a father who aggressively investigates the disappearance of his son. This approach gives us richer characters than the monster fodder most often found in horror movies. It also makes Weapons less a film about a witch invading a small town, a great subject for a horror story but not very realistic, and more about a community that fails to make sense of a senseless attack on its children. In other words, it becomes a movie about something that’s all too real to most Americans.

Picturing Our Problems

Midway through Weapons, Archer dreams about the night his son Matthew (Luke Speakman) leaves the house. In his dream, Archer follows Matthew out of the house and into the night, but his vision gives him no new information, no insight into his son’s motivations. Most bafflingly of all, Archer turns back to his house to see a ghostly assault rifle manifest in a vision above his roof. The gun doesn’t make sense to Archer, nor is it clear to viewers. After all, the narrator says that Gladys’ spell “weaponizes” the children, but outside of the taser that Paul threatens to use against James, guns don’t really figure into the story.

At least they don’t explicitly figure into the story. Implicitly, however, Weapons is very much about guns, specifically guns used against children.

Like the sights of building buildings which appeared in movies for more than a decade after Sept. 11, 2011, Weapons is filled with imagery that recalls our current scourge of school shootings. The shot of Justine entering an empty classroom, scenes in which Principal Miller tries and fails to calm attendees at a school meeting, the desperation of parents who are frustrated by the actions of police—we can find examples of all of these in real-life communities torn apart when a gunman kills children.