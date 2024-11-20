Wicked and Gladiator 2: Are We Getting Barbenheimer 2.0?

Some of the dynamics that led into the simultaneous releases of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in July 2023 are nearly impossible to duplicate. Potential audience members on social media organically made those films a double-feature event, and long before their studios saw a benefit in sharing the release date (in fact, Oppenheimer producer Charles Roven apparently begged Margot Robbie to move Barbie). Additionally, the marketing campaign for Barbie is the kind of perfect storm of confluences that even Wicked cannot repplicate with its appeal to now multiple generations of women who grew up on the Stephen Schwartz musical. Wicked might be sacrosanct to Millennials through Gen Alpha, but Barbie goes back to the earliest Boomers. Meanwhile Oppenheimer and Gladiator II each target an adult and theoretically male-skewing audience with their R-ratings and subject matter, but their sensibilities are still about as similar as watching PBS or WWE Raw.

Nevertheless, for all the differences between that 2023 double-header and the one arriving in time for Thanksgiving, there’s a reason some on the internet have taken to referring to this weekend as Glicked. Once again we have two movies that are allegedly targeting different demographics based on perceptions of gender and age set to overperform with a wider swath of audience than accountants might’ve expected. Or, read: folks want to see both!

As of press time, early tracking estimates that Wicked should bow somewhere between $125 million and $150 million in North America, and as much as $200 million globally. Personally, we suspect those North American estimates are on the conservative side. Meanwhile Gladiator II is seeing a forecast of $60+ million in the U.S., which would break the record for R-rated movies opening in November. It would also add nicely to the film’s gross of more than $90 million after its first five days in various international markets—an arena where Roman history has the advantage.

Whatever the final numbers, both movies are set-up to enjoy a healthy and leggy run this holiday season, if for no other reason than both deliver exactly what audiences expect. I might personally have reservations or critiques about each film, but for target audiences who loved the first Gladiator for its epic spectacle of Ancient Rome’s bread and circuses, or adored the Wicked stage musical for its grand emotions and tuneful songs, the films deliver exactly what’s promised on the tin.

And like Barbenheimer, Glicked is poised to recall another forgotten truism from Hollywood days of yore: two movies of contrasting sensibilities can succeed. Whether 20 or 90 years ago, “counter-programming” used to be considered a healthy business strategy that could see the likes of The Dark Knight and Mamma Mia! open on the same day, or Superman Returns and The Devil Wears Prada. If anything’s changed, it’s that some audiences seem more open to embrace two such films as a joint-event if there’s enough online irony to mine from the double feature.

So with that in mind, if you really would like to make Glicked part of your weekend plans, might I suggest watching Gladiator II first? Last year, the bubbliness of Barbie proved the far more satisfying first course before getting stuffed on doom and gloom in Oppenheimer. However, the reverse is truer in the year of Glicked. Gladiator II has a lot of “adult” blood and mayhem, but it is also exceedingly popcorn-friendly. Conversely, the emotional high note that Wicked ends on (even when it’s only half the story…) will leave you far less eager to immediately roll back up to the box office counter for round two.