The Original Gladiator 2 Saw Russell Crowe Return as an Immortal Time Traveler

Around that same time, Scott was working on a Gladiator sequel with original screenwriter John Logan that had nothing to do with Maximus or even gladiators. Crowe, however, was eager to present the director with a sequel he could still star in. The Academy Award-winning actor was so taken with Cave’s writing he enlisted the songwriter to “sort out” the little matter of Maximus’ death and come up with a new fight for the resurrected Roman general.

Maximus Is… the Christ-Killer

Christ-Killer, the 2001 screenplay’s working title, began with Maximus waking up in a dark purgatory on the shores of a black ocean where the dying Roman gods fight one another. It is these petty deities who also tell Maximus that he must kill Hephaestos. While in the Roman-Greco tradition Hephaestos is the God of Fire and Blacksmithing, he has lately been spreading the troublesome gospel of a new monotheistic Christian God. So Hephaestos (and Christianity) must die if Maximus is to be reunited with his wife in the wheatfields of Elysium, where the sun always shines and Lisa Gerrard forever warbles. If that sounds bizarre already, wait until you and Maximus learn that his wife was able to plead with the gods to restore their seven-year-old son back to life!

This all sets up Maximus returning to Ancient Rome 20 years after his death in the arena. There he reunites with his best friend Juba (Djimon Hounsou would ideally reprise his role) and his son Marius, now a grown man and Christian convert, at a time when Rome was executing followers of the new religion. Maximus gets embroiled in the war between the persecuted Christians and Roman authorities and faces off against Lucius, now a corrupt leader like his Uncle Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Lucius is especially determined to stamp out Christianity after his mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) was stoned to death for her new religious fervor.

While Maximus, disappointingly, never actually crosses swords with Jesus, he does double-cross the Greco-Roman gods by training Marius and the Christians as soldiers to rebel against the Roman Empire, and thus the old gods. Because Maximus’ choice allows the teaching of Jesus to spread—and especially because Maximus trained the Christians to use violence instead of peaceful resistance—Maximus is forbidden to return to Elysium and reunite with his wife. Instead he is “gifted” immortal life as an eternal warrior that will forever doom humanity by encouraging warfare.

This concept is visualized literally with a frenetic montage of Maximus leading an army not only in Ancient Rome, but Persia during the Crusades, among tanks in World War I, and into the jungles of Vietnam. The final scene leaves Maximus sitting at a head of a meeting table in the Pentagon, hunched over a laptop and planning a present-day war.

Why It Didn’t Get Made

“Don’t like it, mate,” Crowe reportedly told Cave, who harbors no regrets.