Why Jeremy Renner Left the Mission: Impossible Franchise

We all know that Mission: Impossible is about Ethan Hunt, the living manifestation of destiny. With mega-star Tom Cruise in the role, the character of Hunt became more important to the franchise than any of the leads of the original series, Jim Phelps (originally Peter Graves, portrayed by Jon Voight in the 1996 movie), Dan Briggs (Steven Hill), or Cinnamon Carter (Barbara Bain). But for a little while, producers considered phasing Hunt out of the series, making him the new secretary of the Impossible Mission Force while Jeremy Renner’s William Brandt became the new team leader.

Those plans changed midway through the production of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol when Christopher McQuarrie came in to finish a script started by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. Although director Brad Bird had already started shooting scenes for Ghost Protocol, McQuarrie successfully argued that Hunt should remain the focus and could not be replaced.

This behind-the-scenes tension added a spark of electricity between Brandt and Hunt on screen. Initially, we meet Brandt as a desk jockey, a guy entering the field to keep an eye on the reckless Hunt. But part way through the movie, we learn Brandt’s true backstory, that he was assigned to protect Hunt and his wife Julia. Believing that his failure resulted in Julia’s death, Brandt asked to leave the field, only to be pulled back in by Hunt.

By the end of the movie, it appears that Brandt has joined the team for good, when he and fellow new recruit Jane Carter (Paula Patton) stop by for a drink with Hunt and mainstays Benjy (Simon Pegg) and Luther (Ving Rhames). That assumption only solidified when Brandt was back with the team for the sequel Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, this time without Jane. But by the time we got to the sixth entry, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Brandt was nowhere to be seen.