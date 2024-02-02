Argylle’s Biggest Mystery Explained: Who Is Agent Argylle?

Of course, Aiden has his own interest in the reveal. He was both R. Kylle’s partner and her lover, and has spent the past five years looking for a way to get her back. However, he does not know that she was in fact a double-agent, one who planned to betray Aiden and Solomon to Ritter, adding a second twist to Argylle’s identity.

What About Taylor Swift?

The interest in Agent Argylle’s identity can’t all be blamed on the trailer beating us into submission. It also comes from a Blair Witch Project-style promotion in which a real novel called Argylle, written by Elly Conway, was released by Penguin Random House. Vaughn, screenwriter Jason Fuchs, and other interested parties leaked to the press that Elly Conway was in fact a celebrity working under a pseudonym.

The ploy worked, with people speculating that the secretive celebrity author would appear in the movie as the real Agent Argylle. And when rumors were spread that Taylor Swift was the real Elly Conway, many hoped that she would be a surprise part of the movie’s cast.

No, Taylor Swift does not appear in Argylle. Heck, fellow pop star Dua Lipa only appears in a handful of scenes, as do Cena, Cavill, and an insultingly underused Ariana DeBose and other actors in the fantasy sections of the movie. Furthermore, a Swift appearance wouldn’t help the very bad Argylle, as demonstrated by the other terrible movies that have Swift credits, such as Cats and Amsterdam.

That said, the twist does improve Argylle, slightly. As I griped in my review of the movie, the first half wastes the potential fun in contrasting the real world and fantasy worlds of espionage. In particular, I complained that the real Aiden acts just like the fantasy Argylle. After the reveal, it becomes clear that Aiden acts just like Argylle because the fake spy is based on Aiden. At least, that does make sense, until the movie then goes on to say that Argylle is based on R. Kylle, and the doofy muscleman Wyatt is based on Aiden, killing that bit of credit that I was willing to give the flick.

All in all, everything involving Agent Argylle’s identity is like the film itself: a noisy and disappointing missed opportunity.