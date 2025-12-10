Whistle: Inside Shudder and Dafne Keen’s Sinister New Curse Movie

Michael Gibson, Courtesy of Independent Film Company / Shudder

Hardy went so far as to enlist the help of Spanish designer Daniel Carrasco, whose credits include Crimson Peak and The Substance. Carrasco helped Hardy go through the designs, a process the director likens to “auditioning a cast member.”

“I didn’t want just an object that looked evil, with a nasty face. I wanted something that could take on a different personality in different types of light,” Hardy says. “Throughout Whistle, you see different environments, sometimes flames are reflecting on it, or sometimes light from a pool. Sometimes, I would light it with a torch to give it a vacant look. It could almost look enticing.”

The whistle looks particularly enticing to the teenagers who populate Whistle. Logan standout Dafne Keen stars as Chrysanthemum, Chrys for short, a troubled youth who comes to live with her cousin Rel (Sky Yang) in a steel town after a personal tragedy. As Chrys tries to navigate her new environment, she finds a kindred spirit in the sweet Ellie (Sophie Nélisse), but must also contend with a pair of jock bullies (Jhaleil Swaby and Mika Amonsen) and mean girl Grace (Ali Skovbye).

Things only get worse when Chrys is assigned a locker that previously belonged to a basketball star who died under mysterious circumstances. There she discovers a whistle inside, which, once blown, will cause six teens to face the unthinkable (or, at least unthinkable for adolescents with their whole lives ahead of them): a vision of their predestined deaths from decades down the road racing up to them in the here and now.

But then, forcing the young and seemingly invincible to face their mortality is the central appeal of teen horror.

Says Egerton: “One of the fascinating things about being in high school is that you start to discover that maybe you’re mortal, and you find something that represents death and begin flirting with it, whether it’s a Ouija board or drag racing.” In the screenwriter’s mind, this attraction to death extends from a youth’s embrace of life. “There’s just so much passion and heart and confusion happening in high school,” he continues. “I think Corin and I are both drawn to stories that have just as much death as they do life, and there’s a lot of that in high school years.”