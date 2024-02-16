Which Agatha Christie Poirot Book Should Kenneth Branagh Film Next?

The Mysterious Affair at Styles (1920)

The flashback that opened Death on the Nile already gave us a Poirot ‘prequel’ of sorts, but that was more an origin story for his elaborate moustache than the man himself. If Branagh and co. decided to tackle Christie’s first ever Hercule Poirot story, this would be a feature-length trip back to the detective’s debut appearance in a traditional English country house murder mystery.

The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduced both Poirot and regular character Hastings (so far missing from the Branagh films). It’s set during WWI at the Styles Court country estate in Essex, where Hastings has been sent to recuperate from his time at the Front. It’d be fun to see this inheritance-motive murder play out on the big screen, though it would definitely require some fudging of the timeline because even with digital trickery, de-ageing Branagh by the required 27 years might be a bridge too far.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (1926)

In 2017, Branagh named this as one of his three favourite Poirot novels, and it’s easy to see why – it’s classic Christie. A sleepy country village, a wealthy victim, a dastardly twist… the only issue with making this one part of the Branagh/Green canon is how little the detective himself is in it. The story is narrated by a local doctor and much of it takes place before Poirot even steps foot in King’s Abbot. Would cinema audiences drawn in by the Belgian detective put up with his absence for great stretches of a film, even for a mystery as well-plotted as this one?

Peril at End House (1932)

In contention for the title of Christie’s cleverest plot, this is an extremely satisfying story that’s just large enough in scale to translate to the big screen, even though it’s only made its way to television as yet. Moreover, what a vehicle it would make for a lead actor in the role of Magdala ‘Nick’ Buckley, a woman beset by assassination attempts that Poirot is determined to foil.

Set on the pretty Cornish coast, Peril at End House could make a picturesque, tourist-driving domestic picture for Branagh’s team, but the real beauty would be that puzzle-plot and its rewarding conclusion.

The ABC Murders (1936)

Would the recent-ish BBC adaptation put them off making another version of The ABC Murders so soon? Perhaps. Sarah Phelps’ adaptation starred John Malkovich as Poirot in a pre-WWII London plagued by bigotry, xenophobia and the spread of the Fascist movement. It made the story of a serial killer who deliberately taunts Poirot through a series of letters even grimier, and added a non-canonical origin story for the detective to boot. A Branagh version could take a different tack, or press harder into the sick heart of this story about a murderer taking down victims with alliterative names.