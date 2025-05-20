New Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Features Star Wars-Inspired Mutant Dino

The upcoming movie Jurassic World Rebirth knows that we’ve seen it all before. As the seventh entry in a franchise that stretches back more than 30 years, the film makes no apologies for its place in cinema history. Like the first trailer released months ago, the newest Rebirth teaser features plenty of call-backs to the Steven Spielberg movie and the Michael Crichton book that inspired it, including waving red flares and a raft scene excised from Spielberg’s 1993 adaptation of Jurassic Park.

However, the latest trailer also features something new to the franchise: a mutant dino that draws from the history of sci-fi movies, including Star Wars.

Most of the trailer lays out the plot of the new movie, the first since director Colin Trevorrow completed the original Jurassic World trilogy with 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali play adventurers who lead a team of scientists, including one played by Wicked standout Jonathan Bailey, to a secret island where geneticists experimented in new dinosaur forms. “They left the worst ones here,” intones Johansson’s Zora Bennett, a warning that intensifies when accompanied by shots of familiar dinos like the T-Rex.