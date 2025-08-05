Dick Tracy Is a Warning for Modern Superhero Movies

These posters hoped to replicate the incredibly successful ad campaign for the previous year’s Batman, which sold the movie with just a picture of the Batman logo. Yet most of the film’s other similarities to Batman were coincidental. Batman‘s box office dominance did kick off a wave of movies about pulp heroes, including The Phantom and The Shadow, but Disney began production on Dick Tracy in 1988. Even that was a longtime coming, as Beatty had been working to make a Dick Tracy movie since 1975, and even brought aboard John Landis and later Walter Hill to direct. But Beatty’s famously demanding personality and his insistence on comic book aesthetics scared away studios.

Disney greenlit the movie with a firm budget in place and an agreement that Beatty would personally pay for any overages, a bargain the star was willing to make if it gave him full control over the picture. On paper it appears that the gamble worked. Writers Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. of Top Gun fame turned in a stripped-down script that effectively melds plots from the original Chester Gould scripts. Even better, makeup artists John Caglione Jr. and Doug Drexler gave the stars the grotesque appearance of Gould’s drawings, which popped against the four-color sets designed by Richard Sylbert.

To bring his passion project to life, Beatty was able to bring in friends and celebrities, giving Dick Tracy a star-studded cast. Despite the heavy makeup, Pacino and Hoffman put in incredible performances, earning the former a Best Supporting Actor nomination. Somehow William Forsyth outdid them all as the truly terrifying enforcer Flattop. Glenne Headly is perfectly cast as good girl Tess Trueheart, whose plans to marry Tracy are thwarted by femme fatale Breathless Mahoney (Madonna). Breathless meanwhile seeks vengeance against Pacino’s mob boss Big Boy Caprice as mysterious killer the Blank.

It all seemed like it was going to work, at least initially. Dick Tracy not only grossed $162.7 million on a $46 million budget, making it the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year. It even earned award nominations for Pacino and for its makeup and production design. Yet even as it was being bathed in Academy Award recognition, Dick Tracy was considered a middling film and is remembered today as more of an interesting curio than a beloved classic. If there is a cult following, it is a particularly small one.

An Empty Yellow Suit

Midway through Dick Tracy, the titular gumshoe has a lead in the gangland murder case he’s been working. He and his partners have locked one of the film’s signature henchmen—Dustin Hoffman mugging through mountains of makeup as a guy named Mumbles—in an interrogation room where the lights burn bright. Mumbles squeals, but true to his name, everything Mumbles says is garbled, making it impossible for the stenographer (a cameoing Kathy Bates) to record the confession. That is until Tracy reveals that he recorded the interrogation and that he can slow down the tape, transforming Mumbles’ mumbles into a clear declaration: “Big Boy did it.”

That scene captures all the possibilities and problems with Dick Tracy, and they all begin and end with Beatty. Beatty’s passion for the character is clear, not just in the level of talent he brought in through his connections and favors, but in the detailed specificity of his vision. The movie looks so interesting and is so stuffed with characters precisely because he cares so much about it.