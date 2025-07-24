War of the Worlds and the Post-9/11 Blockbusters

Obviously including them was an impossibility after the events of 9/11, albeit producers at the time claimed that the pricy sequence was never intended for the final film. Nonetheless, while Spider-Man was obviously filmed before the events of Sept. 11, 2001 changed the world, the film’s euphoric reception not quite nine months later signaled a newfound mass need for cultural escape (one might even argue it informed the decades of superhero fixation that followed). In Spider-Man, a fairytale version of the reigned where New York City remained proud, whole, and the heroes always won.

Very soon, however, movie makers would change this approach and work imagery from 9/11, and from the War on Terror that followed, directly into their films. Soon Hollywood blockbusters were filled with burning buildings, citizens covered in rubble, and military or intelligence outfits battling unconventional terrorists.

The best of the bunch is arguably 2008’s The Dark Knight, which announced itself with a poster featuring Batman dwarfed by a burning skyscraper. Within the film, the hospital that the Joker (Heath Ledger) destroys doesn’t evoke the falling towers, but the panic he causes recalls the anxieties Americans experienced in the fall of 2001. And a video that same supervillain, here explicitly called a terrorist by the media and authorities, uses to record his murder of a Batman copycat (Andy Luther) mirrors the videos insurgents in Iraq would film of their execution of captives. Meanwhile Christian Bale’s Batman’s use of mass surveillance to catch his enemy mirrors the Patriot Act, the post-9/11 legislation that increased government invasions of privacy. The three central heroes of the film—Batman, police lieutenant Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman), and district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart)—are establishment figures, even with the vigilante amongst them, attempting to do what is right in a paranoid, “indecent time,” as Dent later laments.

Fittingly, one of the worst examples of 9/11 imagery in a Hollywood blockbuster, however, also involved Batman. 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice begins by replaying the climactic battle between Superman (Henry Cavill) and Zod (Michael Shannon), this time through the perspective of a different Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). This Bruce races to the center of the city, ordering employees to evacuate a Wayne Enterprises building before it collapses. At the end of the sequence, Bruce is covered in dust in debris, cradling a child who lost her parents. He then looks up and swears vengeance against those who caused the violence!

Of course the metaphor soon got lost among the gloomy superhero fights, clumsy worldbuilding, and ramblings about theodicy from Jesse Eisenberg‘s Lex Luthor. But the impulse to process the trauma of the attacks through blockbuster fantasy makes sense, with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and BvS being attempting to escalate what Nolan among others had already started. Chief amongst those others being Spielberg.

A Losing War

Late in War of the Worlds, Cruise’s Ray emerges from a basement to see the full level of destruction wrought by the invading Martians. They have decimated the landscape and sprayed the ground with human blood and vein-like weeds. Between the bloody haze, the fires in the distance, and the morning dawn, the shot of Ray standing on a hillside looks like something from 1953’s The War of the Worlds with its Technicolor hues and obviously artificial sets.