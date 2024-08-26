It’s Time to Admit That Ultron Is One of the Best MCU Villains Ever

That constant need to upgrade and the connection to a founding Avenger made Ultron one of the team’s most compelling villains. From his initial, kind of corny (but lovable!) attacks in the Silver Age to Modern Age classics such as The Ultron Imperative and Annihilation: Conquest, Ultron presents a continuing challenge for the Avengers, a bad guy who cannot be defeated forever and who represents the team’s failing as heroes.

Although it met with mixed reviews from fans at the time, Avengers: Age of Ultron captured both of these elements. Throughout the movie, Ultron upgrades, going from a rickety Iron Man sentry to a more towering model, trying to remake himself in Vibranium. Hank Pym wouldn’t make his debut until Ant-Man later that year, so Age of Ultron made Ultron an invention of Tony Stark instead.

That change garnered the most fan complaints, as viewers took exception to Stark being the main character of the MCU and resulted in Ultron having much more snark than his comic book equivalent.

While those complaints have merit, they miss the good things that Ultron brought to the MCU. More than any other baddie, Ultron represents the dark side of the Avengers’ mission.

The Dark Side of an Avenger

“I see a suit of armor around the world,” Tony Stark tells Bruce Banner at the start of Avengers: Age of Ultron. That line captures the second act of Tony Stark’s life. Once his initial journey towards selflessness ended in Iron Man 3, Tony took the next step of trying to protect everyone he loved, solving the problems that no one had even thought of yet. That obsession will, of course, lead him to sign the Sokovia Accords and fracture the team, as seen in Captain America: Civil War. It will also drive him to fight Thanos and eventually sacrifice his life in Avengers: Endgame.

But in Age of Ultron, it was the natural step for Iron Man, who built Ultron in secret as the ultimate deterrent against evil. What if, instead of avenging evil that was done, he could prevent it? What if he could save the world before it needed saving?