Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Had a Wild Insult-Filled Avengers Cameo Scene

Of course, the writers knew that it would be a long shot, acknowledging that the full X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2 only happened because they were shooting at the same time. “[W]e didn’t have that here and, goodness knows, it would’ve been impossible,” admitted Reese. “That’s sort of like the ‘We Are the World’ documentary where they tried to get Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel and Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson all together at once. Impossible.”

However, it would have been worth it for a scene involving the God of Thunder. A running gag about Thor crying while holding Wade’s dying body does make it into the movie, an even better joke would have appeared in the film, thanks to the addition of Wade’s pal Peter aka Sugar Bear (Rob Delaney) to the scene.

After Deadpool tries, and fails, to lift Mjolnir, we would have seen someone else give it a try and succeed. “Peter just casually picked up Thor’s hammer,” revealed Wernick. Of course, Peter wouldn’t be the first person besides Thor to wield Mjolnir. Vision earned the Avengers’ trust by casually picking up the hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Jane Foster got the hammer to become the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Captain America famously held the hammer with his shield in Avengers: Endgame. But the Peter scene would have confirmed our assumption that Sugar Bear is the most worthy person in the multiverse.

Although they knew at the time that it would be next to impossible to get all of the Avengers together, they had hoped that they could convince Robert Downey Jr. to play Tony Stark one last time. “We wrote scenes, and Downey read the scenes,” said Wernick, who was then confident that Ryan Reynolds could get the actor to play along.

“[B]ut what we didn’t know behind the scenes was this Doctor Doom thing,” Wernick admitted, referring to RDJ’s much-debated return to the franchise as Victor Von Doom.

While Marvel’s big plans for the multiverse may have undercut their gag, the writers have inserted their own plans for the future of the universe, in the form of the aforementioned joke about Wade dying and Thor crying.