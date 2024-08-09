Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Had a Wild Insult-Filled Avengers Cameo Scene
Deadpool & Wolverine had a ton of great cameos, but the screenwriters hoped to assemble the MCU's premier team for a great background gag.
This Deadpool & Wolverine article contains spoilers.
Deadpool & Wolverine wastes no time connecting Wade Wilson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as an early scene finds Deadpool interviewing for a Stark Industries job with Happy Hogan. It’s a funny moment, but screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick at one point wanted to assemble an even more impressive MCU veteran lineup for the scene.
“[T]here was a version of that scene very, very early on that wasn’t written, but was conceived, that had all the Avengers in the room,” Wernick told IndieWire. “And Wade was rejected and then he dressed all the Avengers down in a way only Deadpool could do.”
“[H]e was going to get mad and basically attack each one of them in a vicious kind of way,” added Reese. Yes, an early script of Deadpool & Wolverine hoped to assemble the Avengers for the first time since Avengers: Endgame, just to get insulted by the Merc with a Mouth.
Of course, the writers knew that it would be a long shot, acknowledging that the full X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2 only happened because they were shooting at the same time. “[W]e didn’t have that here and, goodness knows, it would’ve been impossible,” admitted Reese. “That’s sort of like the ‘We Are the World’ documentary where they tried to get Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel and Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson all together at once. Impossible.”
However, it would have been worth it for a scene involving the God of Thunder. A running gag about Thor crying while holding Wade’s dying body does make it into the movie, an even better joke would have appeared in the film, thanks to the addition of Wade’s pal Peter aka Sugar Bear (Rob Delaney) to the scene.
After Deadpool tries, and fails, to lift Mjolnir, we would have seen someone else give it a try and succeed. “Peter just casually picked up Thor’s hammer,” revealed Wernick. Of course, Peter wouldn’t be the first person besides Thor to wield Mjolnir. Vision earned the Avengers’ trust by casually picking up the hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Jane Foster got the hammer to become the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Captain America famously held the hammer with his shield in Avengers: Endgame. But the Peter scene would have confirmed our assumption that Sugar Bear is the most worthy person in the multiverse.
Although they knew at the time that it would be next to impossible to get all of the Avengers together, they had hoped that they could convince Robert Downey Jr. to play Tony Stark one last time. “We wrote scenes, and Downey read the scenes,” said Wernick, who was then confident that Ryan Reynolds could get the actor to play along.
“[B]ut what we didn’t know behind the scenes was this Doctor Doom thing,” Wernick admitted, referring to RDJ’s much-debated return to the franchise as Victor Von Doom.
While Marvel’s big plans for the multiverse may have undercut their gag, the writers have inserted their own plans for the future of the universe, in the form of the aforementioned joke about Wade dying and Thor crying.
“There have been certain TV shows and movies that have written a flash forward without a real plan and then have to work their way to it,” said Reese of the runner. “I think that’s the plan here. I mean, we’re either going to ignore it in the long run or we’re going to write to it. And my guess is now that it’s there, it’s part of canon.”
Will that part of the canon come to fruition? Or will Wade live out his days with Logan and his friends in the Fox Universe, as suggested at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine? If it’s the former, let’s hope Peter gets at least one crack at Mjolnir before Deadpool’s demise.
Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.