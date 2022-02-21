The Dark Knight: When Plot Holes Don’t Matter

Of course we find out later that this is not true: Gordon faked his death to protect his family (that’s the short explanation he gives later) and ends up driving the SWAT armored vehicle transporting Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), who’s offered himself up as bait to lure out Joker and give Batman (Christian Bale) a chance to capture him. It’s actually Gordon, wearing a protective faceplate while he’s driving so that neither we nor the officer riding shotgun know that it’s him. He then jumps from the truck and draws his gun on the Joker after the latter’s standoff with the Caped Crusader.

This entire sequence of events bothered us the first time we saw The Dark Knight, as much as the rest of the film utterly blew us away. For example, how does Gordon know to step directly in front of the mayor at the precise second to take the bullet? There’s actually a quick earlier shot in which Gordon appears unnerved and confused by a fusillade of gunshots from the buildings above, indicating that he couldn’t tell who was shooting from where.

While we can accept (even though it’s not specifically stated) that Gordon was wearing a bulletproof vest, how exactly does he fake his death? Is there not a single paramedic on the scene who examines him? Does he come up with the idea of faking his demise on the spot and whisper it off-screen to his subordinates so that they whisk him away before an EMT can even take a cursory look at him?

Who else is in on this? Does SWAT command get tipped off so that they don’t worry about it when a masked driver gets behind the wheel of the vehicle transporting the city’s district attorney? Apparently Dent himself is not informed that Gordon is still alive–you think he might get briefed as well, but he’s seemingly as much in the dark as everyone else.

And why does Gordon not get word to his wife and children that he is still alive? Why is it important that they don’t know? In fact, why is it crucial that his death is faked in the first place? Protecting his family doesn’t make much sense–the Joker may go after him, as he has gone after numerous other public officials, but there’s no indication that the clown targets anyone’s family members.

The Dark Knight Still Works

There is so much here that cries out for explanation or clarity, and there are numerous other instances in the film as well where the inconsistencies in the screenplay can leap out at you if you think about it. Why doesn’t Batman go back up to the Wayne penthouse to get Joker after he rescues Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal? How does Joker know he’ll be incarcerated in the Major Crimes Unit and how does he manage to get a bomb on every floor of a hospital without anyone noticing? (The novelization by Dennis O’Neil clears up some of these issues up, but not all.) There are a number of these so-called “holes” throughout the film, but the bottom line is this: