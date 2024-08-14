The Worst Trailers for the Best Movies

But it’s hard to defend Warner Bros. decision to market Pan’s Labyrinth as a war film with horror elements. “In a dark time, when hope was bleak…” intones the narrator, set to mournful music and shots of soldiers and explosions. The trailer does make references to the fantasy elements, and does give a few looks at protagonist Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) as well as the Faun portrayed by Doug Jones. But Sergi López as Captain Vidal gets most of the screen time of the trailer, making the film seem like a dour war flick with occasional moments of fantasy when it’s really quite the opposite.

9. The Empty Man (2020)

Directed by David Prior and (very loosely) based on the Boom! Comics series by Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey, The Empty Man didn’t find an audience until it hit streaming. Folks who caught up with the film were thrilled by its despairing tone and mysterious plot, showing a level of interest that initial studio 20th Century Fox never expected. The Empty Man was shot in 2017, and then shelved by 20th Century for years, until Disney bought the studio and dumped the film in October 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

Also not helping things was the terrible trailer, which tried to sell The Empty Man like it was an overwrought character-based clunker such as The Bye Bye Man or The Slender Man. Most of the trailer consists of teens explaining the “rules” of the Empty Man and his hauntings, with almost no indication of the creeping dread that Prior builds throughout the film and only a few shots of the protagonist (James Badge Dale). Judging by the trailer, The Empty Man is exactly the type of horror movie that should be streamed in the background while scrolling through social media.

8. Adventureland (2009)

It’s not fair to say that Adventureland has an inaccurate trailer. Written and directed by Greg Mottola, Adventureland does indeed feature Jesse Eisenberg as an awkward teen forced to get a summer job at the titular amusement park, where he befriends a resigned nerd (Martin Starr), falls for a beautiful woman (Kristen Stewart), and gets advice from a cool older guy (Ryan Reynolds). But the trailer really sells Adventureland as a raunchy comedy like Mottola’s previous film, Superbad.

Adventureland certainly has its raunchy elements, but the trailer fails to indicate what makes the movie so special. There’s a rich pathos to the story, especially in Reynolds’ character. Instead of treating him like an actually cool party dude, Adventureland presents him as pathetic loser who’s way too old to be working at the theme park and hanging out with teens. Even better, the movie doesn’t laugh at the character as much as it sympathizes with him, which matches Adventureland’s overall melancholy within its comedy.

7. Drive (2011)

Judging by its trailer, Drive stars Ryan Gosling as a chatty driver who fights gangsters in exciting action sequence after exciting action sequence. That’s because it uses almost every action sequence and line of dialogue that Gosling’s character (called “the Driver”) speaks in the movie and almost every action scene of the film. I say “almost,” because while the trailer has shots of the Driver preparing for a brutal attack in an elevator, viewers don’t see just how far the scene goes.