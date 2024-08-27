The Worst Lines in the Best Movies

“It was an abortion. An abortion, Michael. Just like our marriage is an abortion” – The Godfather, Part II (1974)

The Godfather regularly shows up on lists of movies much better than the books that inspired them. Yet, The Godfather author Mario Puzo worked on the screenplays for all three movies, so it’s not like Francis Ford Coppola strayed that far from the original vision. Sure, Coppola managed to excise Puzo’s pages about the size of Sonny’s member, but that doesn’t mean everything works.

The absolute worst line comes in The Godfather, Part II, in which Kay (Diane Keaton) and Michael’s (Al Pacino) marriage has fallen all apart. After learning that Kay ended her pregnancy, Michael suddenly finds religion and gets upset about what he considers taking a life. The audience wants so badly to cheer for Kay at this moment, as she should leave Michael and he deserves the insult she’s trying to levy. But she stretches the “abortion” metaphor much farther than it can sustain, losing her point in the process.

“Is it still raining? I hadn’t noticed.” – Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Look, people have been complaining about Andie MacDowell’s performance in Four Weddings and a Funeral for 30 years. Amidst a cast of affable Brits, MacDowell’s wooden line readings distract every time. Fortunately, director Mike Newell and screenwriter Richard Curtis get a lot of help from Hugh Grant, who exerts all of his mid-‘90s charm to sell the apparently unescapable allure of MacDowell’s Carrie.

However, not even Grant’s floppy hair and blinking eyes can help MacDowell when she has to say one of the dumbest lines in romance movie history. When Carrie and Charles (Grant) finally come together amidst a downpour, the former waits to address the weather. “Is it raining?” she asks. “I hadn’t noticed.” Maybe a better actor could make the line work, which tries to be romantic by suggesting that the two are lost in love. But MacDowell doesn’t do it any favors.

“Everybody needs money. That’s why they call it money.” – Heist (2001)

As a playwright turned screenwriter, David Mamet has a particular voice. In his best works, such as Glengarry Glen Ross, Mamet captures the terse, brutal way that fragile men talk to one another. Most of Heist follows in that same model, as tough crooks played by Gene Hackman and Delroy Lindo trade one-liners.

Again, this list allows for a lot of leeway when it comes to stylized dialogue. After all, Mamet gave us “Third prize is you’re fired” in Glengarry. But when Danny DeVito’s character from Heist sneers “Everybody needs money. That’s why they call it money,” it feels more like a parody of Mamet than the genuine article. I mean, what in the world does that even mean? Is DeVito’s character an expert of etymology all of a sudden? Is there some slang that equates the word money with desire? No idea. Instead it just feels like somebody trying too hard to sound cool.