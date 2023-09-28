The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Is an Extraordinary Adaptation of a Roald Dahl Story

Beginning with what we’d argue is Anderson’s best film, The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), the filmmaker has become taken with exploring the limitations (as well as the luxuries) afforded by his tableaus. Grand Budapest Hotel is a story within a story, within a story—a veritable Russian nesting doll wherein a young woman (maybe of contemporary times?) reads a great writer’s interpretation of the ancient reveries spoken by Zero Moustafa (F. Murray Abraham and Tony Revolori). Each layer of this cinematic confection has its own color palette, aesthetic, and aspect ratio, with the bulk of the story occurring in a deceptively bucolic 1930s where Zero remembers with nostalgia both his great love (Saoirse Ronan) and his eccentric mentor (Ralph Fiennes). But this is a version of events that must be taken with a grain of salt; an attempt to find joy and beauty in a world that could no longer fit into the elegance of a pink pastry box after fascists rose to power.

Stories within stories, and meta ironies, have ever since been an element of Anderson’s films, from the New Yorker inspired periodical conceit presented in The French Dispatch (2021) to how this summer’s Asteroid City is a story inside a Sam Shepherd-like mid-20th century play, inside of a Wes Anderson movie. We’re watching the effect created by actors on a Manhattan stage and under the charge of a raging narcissist (Adrien Brody) while experiencing the grief of Asteroid City’s main characters.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” dives yet further into this affectation. Like Dahl’s short story, Anderson’s film is derived from a journalist’s account of the life of “Henry Sugar” (a name which itself is revealed at the end to be a pseudonym). But Anderson takes one step further back by creating the illusion that this is a published story performed by a troupe of actors—his troupe of actors, in fact.

With multiple long tracking shots, we see how the actors pivot from set to set, and costume to costume. The mise en scène demands Cumberbatch change costumes between sets and in the same shot, or Patel narrating events while anxiously glancing over his shoulder and into the camera’s lens while running down a hallway.

The effect is to call constant attention to the fact that we’re watching a story being told, even read, to us. It’s more than self-aware; the point of the work seems in large part to be a meta-commentary on the purpose of storytelling. In this way, it has even caused confusion online, with more than one viewer asking on social media if Henry Sugar is a real person.

No, he’s a fictional Dahl creation; the center of a parable about the need for charity and higher aspirations than greed and self-fulfillment. But as Dahl assumed the voice of an unnamed journalist/narrator, Anderson likewise wants to call attention to the fact that this is a fiction put on by artists who want to convey something to the viewer. Is that message still to be more charitable and aware of the world around you? Certainly. Yet it also seems to be about the role storytelling plays in affecting that self-awareness in viewers to be better. After all, the players and film are acutely aware of you while telling their tale.