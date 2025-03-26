The Woman in the Yard: Inside a Blumhouse Ghost Story Shattering Every Stereotype

After first teaming up on The Exorcist: Believer, which Allain executive produced, she turned down six different scripts sent her way via Blumhouse. Yet when she received the treatment for The Woman in the Yard and saw Deadwyler attached to the project, she jumped at the opportunity. After a brief pause due to the labor strikes of 2023, the movie revved into gear as director Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Orphan) agreed to direct a script written by Sam Stefanek. For a producer who has worked with first and second-time directors for much of her career, Allain raved about how Collet-Serra is advanced in his “technological and storytelling talents” coming off big budget blockbusters like Jungle Cruise and Black Adam, and now is back to a more intimate picture that harkens back to his horror roots.

“It makes my job so much easier when all the departments are firing at the highest level. I don’t do horror. I don’t do slashers. I don’t do violence against women. My [production company] is about dispelling stereotypes that have been tropes since Birth of a Nation.”

Allain had to stop there before we asked too much about the tightly kept plot, or why she broke her no horror rule. She quickly diverts our attention instead to a behind-the-scenes tour. We stopped in a spooky farmhouse attic. We watched the monitors as Collet-Serra, in his return to the genre after a detour into the action world, worked with his actors to craft a pivotal, bone-chilling scene. We noticed the artwork around the farmhouse set. It turned out that Deadwyler, the film’s lead, was also the artist of these pieces.

She says her art digs into “the darkness of life” and the timing of her recent art shows coincided with their development of the script and her character.

“The thematic interest that I have as a personal artist, delving into motherhood, the types of transformative practices that are influential in my work, leaned well into the [character] of Ramona. And then we kind of just flowed with it. Sometimes things come to just congruence,” Deadwyler says.

Another aspect of the project that helped Deadwyler sink deeper into the role was the trust factor she’s built with Collet-Serra. It’s her second collaboration with Collet-Serra after essentially working back to back following Netflix’s Christmas actioner Carry-On last year.