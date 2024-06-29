Lord of the Rings: Let’s Explore the Queer-Coding of Sam and Frodo

Reading these scenes through a literal and historical lens makes it seem like Sam’s dedication to Frodo is nothing more than mere servitude. Sam is loyal, employable, and easy to command. His commitment to Frodo can be looked at as an end to the means of destroying the Ring. Certainly, J.R.R. Tolkien saw Sam in this way, with many scholars and critics mentioning the two hobbits were inspired by soldiers in World War I. Frodo would represent a soldier with higher authority, while Sam would be that man’s subordinate.

This historical reading of the text doesn’t mean Frodo and Sam aren’t infused with a tenderness that perhaps wasn’t originally intended to exist though. The acting and script writing of Jackson’s films turn the Frodo and Sam dynamic into something truly special. The climactic peaks of Frodo and Sam’s journey shine bright and deserve a chance to be discussed as queer in nature.

Frodo and Sam’s Tangible Tenderness

The potential queerness embedded in Frodo and Sam’s interaction resides in their heartachingly beautiful physical kinship. Sam and Frodo cry for each other, laugh for one another, and even go to the literal ends of Middle-earth intertwined in each other’s arms. When Frodo plans to leave Parth Galen solo at the end of The Fellowship of the Ring, Sam nearly drowns to get to Frodo’s embrace and keep their fellowship intact.

This scene often stands out as the ultimate tearjerker in the trilogy, but it’s only because it normalizes male to male intimacy in a way Hollywood traditionally refuses to acknowledge. Sam and Frodo share a bond that can’t be quantified on the page or through the screen. Rather it spreads into the emotional interior of every moviegoer watching Sam literally sink in desperation to be by Frodo’s side. Queer kids seeing Sam and Frodo interact the way they do should feel inspired, and straight kids benefit the same. Weeping for a friend, no matter their sexual orientation or the nature of the relationship, breaks down stereotypes regarding male intimacy.

Fast forward to the end of The Return of the King when Sam references the only romantic feelings from either character towards the opposite sex in the films. He opines that he lost out on courting Rosie (Sarah McLeod) back home in the Shire, an emotional outpouring that Frodo responds to with genuine heartache and profound fondness.

“I’m glad to be with you, Samwise Gamgee, here at the end of all things.” Frodo’s powerful line of support and embrace for Sam atop Mt. Doom represents the pinnacle of their love for each other, no matter if it’s platonic or something more. Great writing is all about showing the viewer, not telling them. The scene tells us that Sam loves Rosie, but they show us that he and Frodo might share something more unique. It’s a poignant denouement to the mens’ road toward survival. They think their lives are over, but they find solace in each other’s arms. It’s as queer-coded a frame as any in modern cinema.