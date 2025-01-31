The Substance’s Scariest Scene Is All About Demi Moore’s Performance

It’s already a rare win for a horror movie to get an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, especially one as gleefully gross as Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance. It would be rarer still for one to actually win, but Demi Moore’s lead performance has collected at least one hefty early award at the Golden Globes, and she’s now the odds-on favorite for Oscar night. No stranger to baring it all onscreen in previous roles, including Striptease and The Scarlet Letter, Moore’s turn as an aging actress in crisis—and the nudity required for its body-swapping plot—is no longer a cause for moral panic. Instead Moore is celebrated as brave and transgressive, almost to the point of condescension by virtue of her getting naked onscreen in her 60s.

Yet the scariest part of Elisabeth Sparkles’ descent into self-absorbed madness and monstrosity isn’t during all of those spine-splitting scenes of her giving birth to her younger, “better” half, Sue (a luminous Margaret Qualley, who was unfortunately among the actors snubbed by this year’s Academy). Moore’s physicality as she convulses on her bathroom floor and contorts into an ancient crone is brave, no doubt. But Elisabeth is most vulnerable, and affecting, in the quiet moments when she looks at herself in the mirror.

If there’s one scene that encapsulates The Substance, one perfect moment of realness in its glossy, gory satire that makes its audience squirm, it’s directly in the middle.

With her acting prospects declared dead on her 50th birthday, Elisabeth turns to the mysterious Substance to get a new lease on life, thinking nothing about its true cost. But as younger Sue starts to steal vitality from her “matrix” mother, Elisabeth becomes even more obsessed with chasing the high of external validation. She’s lived her life in the public eye; her sex appeal to men is her entire sense of worth. So when Sue is offline, Elisabeth has even less of an identity, a life, than she did before taking the Substance. She has no purpose. Thus she spends all of her time alone, eating in front of the TV.