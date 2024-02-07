The Marvels Has So Many Plot Holes

Some of them are little annoyances, like “Why didn’t SABER build a space station with enough escape pods to accommodate the crew?” or “Why do Flerkins look like mammals but lay eggs?” Others are a bit bigger.

What’s Carol’s Problem?

Captain Marvel has two character arcs in The Marvels. In one, Carol recovers her lost heroic ideals and in the other, she learns how to work with others on a team. The two parts come together in a heart-to-heart between the three heroes when they escape the water planet Aladna (more on that in a minute) to an empty field.

Carol reveals that, thirty years ago, she destroyed the Supreme Intelligence, a giant green tentacle head (or, in Captain Marvel, Annette Bening) that rules the Kree Empire. Once the Supreme Intelligence died, the Empire fell into civil war, a battle that cost the Kree home world Hala all of its natural resources.

The Kree dubbed her the Annihilator, a name that really hurt Carol’s feelings, despite coming from a conquering people who brainwashed her and turned her into a weapon of the empire. Apparently, the shame not only eroded Carol’s heroism, but also drove her to avoid returning to Earth to check in on Monica, daughter of her best friend Maria. “I felt if I could fix it, then I could come home,” Carol tells Monica in a heartfelt confession.

Monica is too busy responding with lines about family so cheesy that even Dom Toretto would gag to ask the obvious question: why didn’t you just go fix it? Later on in the movie, Monica realizes that all Hala’s sun needs is a jump start from a surge of energy; energy that Carol has thanks to her power set. Even if we accept that Monica just now realized that Captain Marvel is really, really powerful, the idea of “jump starting” the sun isn’t new — villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) mentioned the same thing in the movie’s very first scene.

In short, apparently Carol could have undone her mistake at any time. But in the same way she could have gone and visited Monica at any point, or that she actually worked with a team in Avengers: Endgame and even calls in her dear friend (apparently) Valkyrie to help out some displaced Skrulls, she never does.