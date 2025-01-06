The Life Aquatic Is Wes Anderson’s Most Underrated Movie

There is, indeed, something innately silly about the pretensions and decorum of film premieres, particularly for filmmakers carrying around as much prestige and baggage as Steve Zissou. And in The Life Aquatic, the intent is to create a character who’s bought into that hype enough to not only be perplexed by the arbitrary nature of fame and adulation, but also hurt and affected by its subsequent absence. When we meet Steve, he seems as much wounded by the critical reception of his latest doc as he is by the death it preserved for all-time. Even so, he insists in the same scene he knows what his next film must be about: like Ahab he will hunt down and kill the fish that hurt him.

“What would be the scientific purpose of killing it?” he is asked. “Revenge.”

It’s a hell of a line that still slays thanks to Murray’s natural aloofness matching Anderson’s visual deadpan. And it is a piece with Anderson’s best films, which in our estimation also include Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Unfortunately, ever since its own real-life cool reception, The Life Aquatic has rarely been mentioned in that company. To this day, it even sits at a glum 57 percent “positive” on Rotten Tomatoes. But after the film’s 20th anniversary last month, it is time to finally give Steve the flowers he so desperately craves. It is time to put Life Aquatic on the A-squad.

A Filmmaker Trying to Build His Little World

By design, The Life Aquatic invites the audience to see the parallels between the characters of “Team Zissou” and Anderson’s own band of tight-knit collaborators. For instance,The Life Aquatic’s cinematographer, Robert D. Yeoman, has been with Anderson since the beginning on Bottle Rocket in 1996, and that’s carried on through 2023’s Asteroid City and “Henry Sugar” short films; Murray of course first appeared in Rushmore in 1998 and has turned up in nearly every Anderson joint since; and costume designer Milena Canonero began a collaboration with Anderson here, building a foundation to a relationship that’s lasted also through Asteroid City.

Anderson knows what it means to be a storyteller who assembles a trusted team. But at least when Life Aquatic came out, he didn’t know what it meant to be a middle-aged artist who the press had turned on. That’s because he was not making a film about himself in 2004… or at least not about his process for making movies. The more interesting reading of The Life Aquatic’s setup is instead about how it studies just one fundamental muse of any director: the ego, and all the absurdity it and “auteur theory” invites in.

Anderson’s movies are of course unmistakable. His affinity for symmetrical compositions, often while featuring pleasing straight lines and patterned set designs, are instantly recognizable. And they’ve become virtual case studies in understanding what an “auteur’s stamp” means for film students around the world. But they are not the beginning and end of his vision. In fact, they’re often just supplemental expressions of the broader stories and worlds they inhabit. They are extensions of characters who are trying to control their world via manners and affectations as tidy and beatific as Anderson and Yeoman’s framings. By and large, these characters are also men who yearn to live in a world of artifice. And save perhaps for the bitter reality that creeps into M. Gustav’s 1930s grand hotel, Steve Zissou’s search for his own white whale is Anderson’s frankest admission to the limitations of these daydreams.