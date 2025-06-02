The Forgotten Chinese Version of The Karate Kid 2010 Is a Relic of a Bygone Time

The USA vs. China

Today China and the U.S. compete for cinematic dominance, and the proposed tariffs on international film just might tip the scales to favor China. China has already shown its movie might this year. At the time of writing, three of the world’s 10 highest grossing movies in 2025 are Chinese productions. This year is the first time that has ever happened. Ne Zha 2 is currently the highest grossing film on the planet with a whopping global take of over $2 billion. Dubbed versions of this picture are on the way, which will boost that figure even higher. It is currently placed as the fifth highest grossing film of all time.

The other global top 10 Chinese films are Detective Chinatown 1900, which is currently third, and Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, which is eighth. Each of these films had a limited theatrical run in the U.S. and minimal American press coverage. However, this is the world market, not just North America, and Chinese filmmakers are clearly on the march.

Which brings us back to Jackie Chan. The martial arts legend is the most recognizable Asian A-lister in the Western world alive today, so his inclusion in the Karate Kid franchise was always intended to help increase the series’ marketability in China. In fact the 2010 Karate Kid was an international co-production between China and an American studio, which guaranteed access to both markets.

However, this does not guarantee that both markets will get the same film. To this day, the Chinese government keeps a tight control over which foreign movies are allowed to be shown in their country. All Chinese media is only shown after passing through strict scrutiny and censorship. Consequently, The Karate Kid with Jackie Chan sought to showcase modern China in a pristine light, shooting in scenic locations like the Forbidden City, the Olympic Bird’s Nest stadium, and in the sacred temples within the Wudang Mountains, where the Wu-Tang Clan gets its name.

And yet, China never saw a film titled The Karate Kid in 2010. As Jaden Smith’s Dre told his mother Sherry (Taraji P. Henson) in that film, it’s not Karate. They were in China where they practiced Kung Fu. What’s more, China never saw a film titled The Karate Kid in 1984, because it was not shown theatrically in a more closed off Chinese market. Consequently, there wasn’t much point in using the Karate Kid name because it had no brand recognition there. China didn’t know Daniel-san or Mr. Miyagi at all. What’s more, there’s really no real Karate depicted in the film, so the original title would’ve made even less sense to Chinese audiences.

In China, 2010’s The Karate Kid was titled Gong Fu Meng, which means “Kung Fu Dream.” And on top of that, the Chinese cut of the film was incredibly different.