Karate Kid: Legends Review – The Wax Has Come Off

Conversely, Jackie Chan phones in Mr. Han. At 71 Chan still delivers several films a year, and some of them just don’t get his best. His portrayal of Mr. Han in the 2010 film was poignant, astonishing some audiences who weren’t familiar with Chan’s dramatic acting chops. But Han’s tragic backstory doesn’t make a difference here. He appears first running a large beautiful wuguan (martial hall) in Beijing. The only solid reference to the previous film is the continuation of the jacket on, jacket off training technique Han used on Dre, their version of wax on, wax off.

Li, the new ‘Legends’ Karate Kid (not to be confused with Hilary Swank’s Julie Pierce, who was the first new Karate Kid under Miyagi, back in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid) is different from LaRusso or Parker in that he already has excellent Kung Fu training. For the first time, the fish-out-of-water Karate Kid has a genuine martial background. Prior to getting the part, Wang studied Karate and Kung Fu, along with the Korean styles of Taekwondo and Kumdo. He moves well and delivers some convincing fight scenes.

What’s more, Wang has a fascinating acting style. His character Li suffers PTSD from witnessing the murder of his brother, Mr. Han’s other star pupil. The trauma has his mother, Dr. Fong (Ming-Na Wen), wanting to keep her second son away from the martial arts altogether. Wang sinks his teeth into the role, toggling from grappling with the ghosts of his past and acknowledging the absurdity of his present.

And at five feet and five inches, and with a baby face, the now 25-year-old Wang pulls off the role of a teenager well. Two years ago, he portrayed the 10th grader Jin Wang convincingly enough for the lead role in the Disney+ miniseries American Born Chinese. LaRusso was supposed to be 17 in the original film when Macchio was 22 and Dre was 12, which was Smith’s exact age at that time. Wang’s performance in Karate Kid: Legends is spot on, firmly establishing him as a rising star to keep watching. It’s only the dull story that detracts from his performance here.

Sadie Stanley is also one to watch. She shines as Mia Lipani, Legends’ version of Ali Mills and Meiying. Stanley broke out starring as the titular hero in the 2019 live-action Kim Possible. She’s pitch perfect as the girl Li desires, with a charming effervescent smile faintly reminiscent of Elizabeth Shue’s Ali. There’s delightful chemistry between Mia and Li as they navigate a potential romance, but notably, there’s no kiss. Does this perpetuate the asexual Asian male stereotype? The kiss between Dre and Meiying in The Karate Kid 2010 was controversial, so much so that it was edited out of the version of the film that was distributed in China. Undoubtedly Karate Kid: Legends is bound for Chinese distribution, so perhaps the kiss omission was in preparation.

Mia’s story is the biggest variation from the previous films. There’s a side story about her father, Victor (Joshua Jackson) being a retired boxer that owns an NYC pizza parlor that of course owes money to some baddies. In an effort to save himself, Victor gets back into the ring and ends up learning a thing or two from young Li. While the side story is somewhat fresh for the Miyagi-verse, it’s such a tired platitude in the martial arts genre that it offers little redemption for the film.