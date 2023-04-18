Unearthing the Greatest Vampire Movie You’ll Never Be Able to See

“I want you to promise to keep this a secret, from everyone,” says Edward C. Burke, a mysterious professor played by mythic master of the macabre, Lon Chaney Sr. The line is a warning to a mourning daughter in the surviving screenplay for London After Midnight; it’s also part of the eeriest horror movies of the silent era. Unfortunately though, director Tod Browning’s 1927 classic has become one of the most inadvertently well-kept secrets of Hollywood, even as it remains one of the most influential works in horror movie history. If only we could see it.

While the film has been lost to time, the ghastly image of Chaney’s vampire in the film has lingered in the pop culture imagination, influencing everything from the earliest Hollywood Dracula film of 1931, which was originally supposed to star Chaney until his death in 1930, to seemingly this year’s recent Renfield reimagining at the same studio.

Nicolas Cage reportedly shaved his enamel to play the immortal vampire in Renfield, and not just the canines. My what sharp teeth he has, all the better to emulate the full set of fangs in London After Midnight. Even as it eludes the metaphysical, Browning’s 1927 chiller is the very definition of an occult film. It is lost, rumored to be cursed, and inspired at least one real-life tragedy.

The Story of a Silent Classic

Prior to directing the classics Dracula (1931) and Freaks (1932), Browning already had an exemplary portfolio in the freakishly morbid silent motion picture gallery. He began in carnivals and circuses, moving to films as a performer in 1913 and then as a director in 1915. He collaborated with Chaney for the first time four years after that on the film The Wicked Darling. Each of their collaborations expanded the scope of ghoulish characterizations. Working with scenario writer Waldemar Young, Browning came up with the first American cinematic vampire character.